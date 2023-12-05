Elon Musk "Looking Into" PlayStation And Xbox Removing Twitter/X Support – GameSpot

World of Warcraft also lost in-game functionality for the social media platform earlier this year.
Starting November 13, Sony is ending Twitter/X support for PS4 and PS5, joining Microsoft, which abandoned support on Xbox Series X|S earlier this year. This means PlayStation players can’t easily upload clips from their consoles to the social media site or brag about their Trophies. Elon Musk has responded to this decision by stating on Twitter/X that he “will look into this.”
Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last year, might be the one responsible for numerous companies pulling the plug on Twitter/X integration. He reportedly decided to charge companies at minimum $42,000 for access to the social media site’s API. That cost–which may even scale upward–could be a leading factor into PlayStation losing Twitter/X support.
As noted above, Sony isn’t the first video game company to make this decision, either. Early this year, Blizzard removed in-game Twitter/X functionality for World of Warcraft. Then, in April, Microsoft confirmed that Xbox clips could no longer be shared to Twitter/X directly from consoles. The recommended solution was to post highlights from the Xbox app on mobile phones instead.
No specifics were given by Musk about how this situation may be remedied. The Twitter/X owner is a known video game enthusiast. For instance, Musk has shared his Elden Ring build in the past as well as his love for Halo.
Looking a bit ahead, Sony will release new, slimmed-down PS5 models later this month.
