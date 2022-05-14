Daily Horoscope: May 12, 2022 – VICE

The moon in Virgo connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 12:00 AM, bringing an atmosphere of creativity and transformation. Themes like justice, partnership, and balance are highlighted as the moon enters diplomatic air sign Libra at 2:34 AM. The moon opposes Jupiter in Aries at 3:04 AM, perhaps stirring up deep emotions, and we might feel especially contemplative as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Gemini at 10:54 AM. The moon opposes sweet Venus in Aries at 11:49 PM, encouraging us to reflecting deeply on our values and desires.

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and conversations are revisited as the moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in chatty Gemini.

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to get your work-life balance in order, especially as the moon opposes your ruling planet Venus in Aries. How can you create space for rest and relaxation in your schedule?

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra, inspiring creativity and romance! The moon mingles with your ruling planet Mercury, which is currently retrograde in your sign, finding you feeling nostalgic and introspective.

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the home and family sector of your chart: Themes like privacy, security, and comfort are on your mind. Creating a grounding space to rest and relax and improving your work-life balance are on the table today.

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart, and you’re running into old friends or revisiting conversations as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Gemini.

The mood is passionate as the moon in your sign mingles with power planet Pluto in Capricorn! The moon enters Libra later on, shifting your focus to your finances.

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, and it opposes Jupiter and your ruling planet Venus (both currently Aries), finding you and your partners (in love, business, or friendship) having deep conversations about your values.

The moon in Virgo connects with your ruling planet Pluto, which is currently in Capricorn, helping you forge powerful social connections. The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to slow down and rest.

The moon enters Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and you’re reconnecting with folks or revisiting conversations as the moon mingles with Mercury retrograde in Gemini.

The moon enters Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, and you’re revisiting conversations about work as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde in Gemini.

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning. Deep, philosophical conversations can take place as the moon opposes Jupiter and Venus, both in Aries.

The moon enters Libra today, bringing your focus to money. The moon opposes Jupiter and Venus, both in Aries, finding you choosing between going all-out or saving your resources. Is there a compromise?

