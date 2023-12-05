iPad mini 7 2024 release date, price, specs, rumors – Macworld

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence .

Apple’s smallest iPad was given a substantial facelift at the end of 2021. The 6th-generation iPad mini sports a complete redesign with a bigger display, Touch ID on the power button, USB C instead of Lightning, and an upgraded front camera. This represented the first major change to the design since the iPad mini was first introduced back in 2012. The mini celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2022 without an update and no update was forthcoming in 2023 either. But a new iPad mini 7th generation is rumored to be in the works for 2024.

It’s been more than two years since the 6th generation iPad mini launched in September 2021, and, based on the dates when other iPad mini models have launched, a fall 2023 update for the iPad mini would have made sense. However, since the “Scary Fast” October event came and went without a mention of a new iPad mini, it seems likely that it will launch in the spring, but we could have an even longer wait.

Back in December 2022, respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the new iPad mini won’t arrive until late 2023 or early 2024.

However, as of November 2023, Kuo has pushed that prediction back. He now thinks the 7th-gen iPad mini won’t arrive until the second half of 2024.

In a year that has seen no iPad updates for the first time ever, it seems that Apple is too busy with the new Vision Pro headset to be bothered with its tablet.

The arrival of the redesigned iPad mini 6th generation saw a $100 increase in price over the previous model to $499.

That price increased even further outside the U.S. including in the U.K. where the price increased another £90. However, with Apple reducing prices for the iPhone 15 around the world following 2021/2022 price hikes outside the U.S. it may be the case that prices drop in some markets.

Here’s how the prices of the 6th and 5th generations compared:

As the iPad mini 7 will be similar to the iPad mini 6 we think it’s likely that the price will stay the same for the 7th generation although we hope to see more favorable pricing around the world.

There is an expectation the new iPad mini will feature a more impressive processor than it does currently. We are also hoping for some small internal improvements.

The iPad mini 6 offers the A15 Bionic chip as found in the iPhone 13, mini, Pro and Max, however, this chip is down-clocked compared to the one inside the iPhone 13 series. Here’s how that chip compares to the rest of the range and what is expected for the next generation.

Kuo reported in December that the iPad mini’s “main selling point” would be the new processor. He didn’t specify which processor at the time, but it is now expected to be the A16 chip found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Max and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

You may be looking at the iPad Air and wondering if the iPad mini might get an M1 chip like that found in the iPad Air. Perhaps it’s something Apple might consider down the line, but the rumors around the launch of the iPad Air indicated that Apple’s reason for using the M1 was actually the reduced of availability of the A16 at the time, as per this tweet from Mark Gurman.

Could also be another explanation for why the iPad Air got the M1 (supply). https://t.co/lrvuVR0QkW

On the current iPad mini 6th generation, the base model starts off with a rather paltry 64GB of storage. For a device like an iPad, where you can store movies, TV shows, books, comics, magazines, games, and a wide range of apps, that amount can often become a problem, especially if you want to take your iPad away on holiday or use it for your commute without needing to manage the storage.

Although Apple has something of a history of giving base models low storage capacities, we think it would be a wise move to upgrade the entry-level iPad mini 7th generation to at least 128GB. File sizes are growing all the time, due to higher-quality cameras and software, so doubling the existing 64GB would be a very consumer-friendly solution.

Along these lines, there’s also the possibility that the upper limit of the storage could be increased. At the time of writing, the most storage available on the iPad mini 6th generation is 256GB. Moving up to 512GB would be the logical step, especially if the baseline storage moves to 128GB.

The iPad mini will likely keep the same design for several generations.

It’s unlikely that the design will change, but the new iPad mini is expected to include a new display controller designed to mitigate a problem described as a “jelly scrolling issue” that reportedly makes content look laggy.

There have been reports for a while that Apple will move the display technology to OLED but this looks like it won’t happen until later on. Apple is apparently talking to LG, Samsung, and other companies regarding active matrix OLEDs (AMOLEDs). But, according to market research company Omdia: “Apple is continuously discussing the possibility of widely adopting OLED technology for the iPad mini and iPad Air lineup as the next phase of its strategy from 2026 onward.”

The iPad mini screen was 7.9-inches up until the current iPad mini 6th generation launched in 2021. The iPad mini 6th generation screen is 8.3-inch thanks to the removal of the Home button.

A report from ET News suggests that an iPad mini with a larger 8.7-inch OLED display is in the works. However, this change might not happen with the 7th generation as the iPad mini with OLED screen isn’t expected until 2026.

Apple is said to have been working on an iPad with a folding display, but it’s unlikely to come to this model. In December 2022, Ming-Chi Kuo said that reports of a folding iPad mini in development were wrong “because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable.”

Additionally, Apple is currently working on a new version of the iPad mini equipped with a new processor as the main selling point, and the mass shipment is expected to start by the end of 2023 or in 1H24.

The screen in the 7th gen model isn’t expected to grow from the current 8.3-inch, but there may be new screen technology. A post on a South Korean forum back in November 2021 indicated Apple had ordered 8.3-inch displays from Samsung that support 120Hz maximum refresh rates. If true, the post on Clien (translated here) could mean the next mini offers the ProMotion ultra-smooth scrolling feature currently seen on the iPad Pro, iPhone 13 Pro models, and 14- & 16-inch MacBook Pro. This would address the minor issue of “jelly scrolling” that some users have complained about with the current iPad mini.

I would be surprised since it is currently an a-Si LCD which isn’t compatible with ProMotion. Only their Pro models support ProMotion as they use an Oxide LCD.

However, it’s not looking like this particular rumor is accurate. Analyst Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, doesn’t believe that Apple will be giving the iPad mini a ProMotion display yet. He indicates that doing so would require significant hardware changes. This would require a “whole new level of engineering,” according to Young.

We remain skeptical of a ProMotion upgrade as it’s one of the main differentiators between the standard and Pro devices Apple sells.

It’s been surprisingly quiet on the rumor front, which probably means the iPad mini 7 design will be largely the same as the 6th-gen model. Here’s what we’ve managed to uncover.

One of the most obvious changes to the iPad mini 6th generation was the new palette of colors that Apple made available.

While you can currently select between space gray, pink, purple, and starlight, there are several interesting hues available on the iPad Air when it received its new look in fall 2021, including silver, rose gold, green, and sky blue. It would therefore seem reasonable to assume that some of these make it to the mini. Plus now that the iPad 10th generation brought a bold selection of colors, the iPad mini may get a completely new palette. However, the iPhone 15 introduced an extremely light palette of colors so it’s unclear which direction Apple will go.

We’ll update this article as more details become available, but until then, be sure to read our iPad buying guide to see which models we’d recommend if you want to buy one of Apple’s tablets today. And check our roundup of the best iPad mini deals for the latest bargains on the current range.

