GMC | 2023 and 2024 GMC Car Models – Discover The Price Of All the New GMC Vehicles In The USA – CarBuzz

GMC, or General Motors Truck Company, is a subsidiary of the popular US automobile manufacturer, General Motors. It focuses on building luxury vehicles, particularly SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans.

List of GMC Models and Prices

This is a list of the prices of all the GMC models currently on sale in the USA:

Model Power Engine Base Price GMC Acadia 228 hp 2.0L Turbo Inline-4 Gas $36,800 GMC Canyon 310 hp 2.7L Turbo Inline-4 Gas $36,900 GMC Envoy 285 hp 4.2L Inline-6 Gas $30,625 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 1,000 hp Electric $108,700 GMC Savana Cargo Van 276 hp 4.3L V6 Gas $38,100 GMC Sierra 1500 310 hp 2.7L Turbo Inline-4 Gas $37,100 GMC Sierra 2500HD 401 hp 6.6L V8 Gas $45,400 GMC Sierra 3500HD 401 hp 6.6L V8 Gas $43,400 GMC Terrain 175 hp 1.5L Turbo Inline-4 Gas $29,900 GMC Yukon 355 hp 5.3L V8 Gas $58,200

What to Consider When Buying a GMC Car

Many automakers compete in the American market, so if you are looking for something a little more exclusive, why choose one of GMC’s vehicles over all the possible alternatives?

Pros

Bold and imposing exterior styling

Highly capable powertrain options

Spacious and upscale interiors

Loads of features as standard

Cons

Pretty average reliability ratings

More expensive compared to rivals

Generally poor mileage

FAQs

How expensive is a GMC vehicle? There are several types of GMC cars, the prices vary further according to trims. The cheapest is the light-duty Canyon pickup, which starts just under $30,000. However, the Hummer EV, in SUV or pikcup guise, will cost you over $100k. How many electric vehicles are included in the GMC lineup? There are already a number of electric cars in the range, including the Hummer EV and Sierra EV, and there will doubteless be new additions before much longer. Is GMC a reliable brand? According to RepairPal, the average car from GMC receives a reliability ranking of three out five, which is slightly above average but not overly good. What is the best new GMC to buy? Unsurprisingly, the latest electric GMC models display the best overall specs and quality. The Hummer EV is one of the top cars of its year.

source