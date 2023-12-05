GMC | 2023 and 2024 GMC Car Models – Discover The Price Of All the New GMC Vehicles In The USA – CarBuzz

GMC, or General Motors Truck Company, is a subsidiary of the popular US automobile manufacturer, General Motors. It focuses on building luxury vehicles, particularly SUVs, pickup trucks, and vans.
List of GMC Models and Prices
This is a list of the prices of all the GMC models currently on sale in the USA:
|Model
|Power
|Engine
|Base Price
|GMC Acadia
|228 hp
|2.0L Turbo Inline-4 Gas
|$36,800
|GMC Canyon
|310 hp
|2.7L Turbo Inline-4 Gas
|$36,900
|GMC Envoy
|285 hp
|4.2L Inline-6 Gas
|$30,625
|GMC Hummer EV Pickup
|1,000 hp
|Electric
|$108,700
|GMC Savana Cargo Van
|276 hp
|4.3L V6 Gas
|$38,100
|GMC Sierra 1500
|310 hp
|2.7L Turbo Inline-4 Gas
|$37,100
|GMC Sierra 2500HD
|401 hp
|6.6L V8 Gas
|$45,400
|GMC Sierra 3500HD
|401 hp
|6.6L V8 Gas
|$43,400
|GMC Terrain
|175 hp
|1.5L Turbo Inline-4 Gas
|$29,900
|GMC Yukon
|355 hp
|5.3L V8 Gas
|$58,200
What to Consider When Buying a GMC Car
Many automakers compete in the American market, so if you are looking for something a little more exclusive, why choose one of GMC’s vehicles over all the possible alternatives?
Pros
- Bold and imposing exterior styling
- Highly capable powertrain options
- Spacious and upscale interiors
- Loads of features as standard
Cons
- Pretty average reliability ratings
- More expensive compared to rivals
- Generally poor mileage
FAQs
How expensive is a GMC vehicle?
There are several types of GMC cars, the prices vary further according to trims. The cheapest is the light-duty Canyon pickup, which starts just under $30,000. However, the Hummer EV, in SUV or pikcup guise, will cost you over $100k.
How many electric vehicles are included in the GMC lineup?
There are already a number of electric cars in the range, including the Hummer EV and Sierra EV, and there will doubteless be new additions before much longer.
Is GMC a reliable brand?
According to RepairPal, the average car from GMC receives a reliability ranking of three out five, which is slightly above average but not overly good.
What is the best new GMC to buy?
Unsurprisingly, the latest electric GMC models display the best overall specs and quality. The Hummer EV is one of the top cars of its year.