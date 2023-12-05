Everything you need to know about Amazon's Cyber Monday sale 2023, including how to get the best deals – About Amazon

Follow along for live updates on the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals, shopping tips, and more.

Cyber Monday is here! The major shopping event that takes place the Monday after Thanksgiving each year is a great time to work your way through your holiday shopping list or to stock up on the things you need.

If you’re in the market for new tech, home products, toys, or beauty products, Cyber Monday is an excellent time to buy.



Want to know more about Cyber Monday 2023? Look no further! We’ve got everything you need to know below.

Cyber Monday is on November 27, 2023. It’s always the Monday after Black Friday.

This year Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale will feature festive deals from top brands like Casper, Ninja, CeraVe, and Helly Hansen.

Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals started on Friday, November 17, and the savings keep going through November 27.

Customers can expect deep discounts across categories including electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices.

Here’s a preview of some of the best deals to shop on Amazon during Cyber Monday 2023:

Check out more great Cyber Monday deals here.

You can scope out new deal drops at Amazon’s Holiday Shop.

New deals will drop as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout Cyber Monday, so you should check our Cyber Monday shopping page often to find new savings.

Customers can also get personalized deal notifications from Alexa up to 24 hours in advance on eligible items within their Wish List, Carts, or Saved for Later lists, and can keep an eye on personalized deals throughout the season by saying, “Alexa, what are my deals?” They can also ask Alexa to remind them of deals once they are live, or ask Alexa to make a purchase when a deal is available by saying, “Alexa, buy it for me.”

All season long, customers can also discover and shop incredible gifts from small businesses—including from Black-owned, woman-owned, military family-owned, Hispanic-owned, Asian & Pacific Islander-owned, and LGBTQIA-owned businesses. Customers can also explore unique gift ideas in the Small Business Gift Guide, which features curated selections including gifts under $50, $25, Toys and Games, and Fashion.

Customers can also shop the Top 100-ish gift picks to find popular and trending products, check out Customers’ Most-Loved gifts to shop a selection of highly-rated gift ideas across toys, home, and electronics, and scroll Inspire on the Amazon Shopping app and Shop by Interest to find shoppable photos and videos created by influencers, other customers, and brands.

Amazon Cyber Monday 2023 deals will run through November 27, 2023—but holiday deals will run all season long.

If you want to take advantage of the many benefits of a Prime membership during the holiday season (and beyond!)—including fast, free delivery; access to invite-only deals; and the option to Buy With Prime—you’ll want to join now.

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership.

In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Once you join, you can enjoy Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, RxPass, Grubhub+, Amazon Photos, Prime exclusive deals, and so much more.

Additionally, college students can try Prime Student with a six-month trial, then just pay $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about all Prime has to offer, including discounted memberships.



Start making your Wish List today—and check back soon for more information on great deals from Amazon.

source