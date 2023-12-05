Act Fast To Save 33% On Amazon's 5th-Gen Echo Dot Smart Speaker (With Clock) – Screen Rant

With a refined speaker and an LED display, the 5th-Gen Amazon Echo Dot is one of the best in the segment. Here’s how you can save $20 on the speaker.

An ongoing deal on Amazon makes the 5th-gen Echo Dot (with clock) even more affordable than it already is. The device has many improvements over its previous generation, including improved audio quality, an intuitive LED display, and motion detection. Whether users need a smart home speaker to control other devices or a great voice-activated speaker for their room, the 5th-gen Echo Dot is suitable for both.

Flagship models for tech have the most features to go along with a higher price. But, what if you don’t want to shell out your hard-earned cash for the latest and greatest, but want to jump into the experience anyway? The Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) is a capable and powerful non-flagship option that is one of the best for taking the plunge into the world of smart speakers. At 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5 inches, the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is somewhat smaller than the flagship Echo, but it comes with features and performance that leave nothing to be desired. The Dot is powered via an outlet with physical controls for mute/unmute, volume, and an action button on the top of its mesh-encased, spherical body. A light ring along the bottom illuminates when interacting with the unit. Sound is well-rounded from the 1.73" front-firing speaker. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) is designed to work with Alexa and its smart functionality. An outstanding feature of the Echo Dot (5th Gen) is an array of LEDs that scrolls information like the time, weather, and track information. Other great features include Ultrasound Motion Detection, eero mesh Wi-Fi support built in, and dual Wi-Fi support. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) may not be the flagship model Echo, but you won’t miss not having the more expensive Echo. Its lower price point and outstanding combination of features and performance make it one of the best smart speaker options available on Amazon.

The clock variant of the 5th-gen Echo Dot regularly costs $59.99, but Amazon is currently offering a 33 percent discount on the product. Interested buyers can get the smart speaker for $39.99, saving $20 upfront. Users can also avail of a trade-in refund which reduces the effective cost of the product even further. Interested buyers should react fast as, at this price, the smart speaker is one of the best available in the market. The device comes in two colors — Cloud Blue and Glacier White — both available at discounted prices.

The 5th-gen Echo Dot (with clock) has a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, and Amazon claims it's the company's best-sounding Echo Dot yet. It also supports Lossless High Definition audio. The speaker's monochrome LED display shows time, alarms, weather information, song titles, and other similar details, which sets it apart from other speakers in the segment. To provide wireless connectivity, the device comes with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy Mesh. Since it supports Matter protocol, a new unifying standard for home devices, the Echo Dot provides better compatibility with devices from other brands.

Like Amazon's other Echo speakers, the 5th-gen Echo Dot lets buyers listen to songs, tells them about weather updates, and sets hands-free alarms and timers. Another unique selling point of the speaker is the voice control that comes with Alexa. Interestingly, users can tap their speaker once to snooze the alarm, just like traditional alarm clocks. Further, one can control smart home devices, such as light bulbs, power plugs, locks, fans, and thermostats, using the Echo Dot speaker. To connect with Echo Dot, users should download the Alexa app available on Fire OS, Android, and iOS devices.

Overall, the 5th-gen Echo Dot (with clock) is one of the better smart speakers on the market, and it is easy to recommend it, especially at $39.99. Buyers can even create routines controlling the speaker and other connected devices' settings at a particular time or based on motion and temperature inputs. The speaker also comes with built-in eero, which allows users to extend Wi-Fi coverage. Last but not least, one can connect multiple Amazon Echo Dot speakers to create a home theater system.

