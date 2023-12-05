WhatsApp Web aims to make chat searches less complex – Android Police

Thanks to a new calendar

Among the myriad instant messaging apps available today, WhatsApp stands out thanks to its massive user base, coupled with the backing of social media juggernaut Meta, which acquired the platform almost a decade ago. We routinely cover the newest feature additions to the app, with betas giving us a good idea about what to expect from future versions. Over the years, the platform has improved the functionality of WhatsApp Web, too, a browser client meant to give easy access to chats on the web. The latest beta of WhatsApp Web now reveals a calendar functionality within chat search to filter chats based on a specific date.

First spotted by the folks over at WABetaInfo, WhatsApp Web beta version 2.2348.50 has a nifty little calendar search option for individual or group chats. This functionality doesn't extend to the main page, which contains the full list of conversations, though that could change in the future.

I'm already seeing this new calendar option on WhatsApp Web beta v2.2348.50, though it's likely that this is a slow rollout that could take a few days to reach everyone. While this feature may not come in handy to all WhatsApp users, it's a nice way to jump to a specific date in a 1-1 or group chat without remembering the keywords or the contents of the conversation. As WABetaInfo adds, this could also come in handy if you're searching for non-text messages, such as images/videos or voice notes.

Since we've only seen this on WhatsApp Web beta so far, it's not guaranteed to roll out widely on the stable version. But considering how useful something like this can be for users with thousands of conversations, we expect it to appear on the stable channel of WhatsApp Web imminently.

Gaining access to WhatsApp Web beta is fairly simpler than its Android counterpart, which requires signing up on the Play Store or downloading the latest APK from a well-known repository. Web users of WhatsApp can simply sign up for the beta by tapping the three-dot menu above the list of conversations, navigating to Settings > Help, and finally checking the Join the beta box.

Things have been a lot busier on the Android version of WhatsApp beta, where new additions are popping up quicker than ever. Of course, not all of these are new inclusions, with WhatsApp also making course corrections from time to time. One such instance occurred earlier this week when the developers decided to bring Muted updates back into the Channels tab after removing it in a previous release, while another beta update not too long after revealed the arrival of polls within Channels.

On the privacy front, we found a WhatsApp beta version last week working on a novel email verification feature to work in tandem with the user's phone number, which is still mandatory for new accounts.

Chethan Rao is a news writer at Android Police, primarily focusing on the weekend coverage. He has covered tech for over a decade and has a soft spot for the latest Android hardware. CR scours the internet for live cricket streams or watches NBA highlights in his free time. He also enjoys the occasional hour or two of console/mobile gaming.

