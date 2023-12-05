iOS 17 leaks reveal massive changes coming to the iPhone 15 – BGR

Sign up for our daily newsletter

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple is still hard at work ironing out the bugs in iOS 16, but hasn’t stopped the first iOS 17 leaks from surfacing less than a month into 2023. This Wednesday, LeaksApplePro shared a number of new details on HowToiSolve about the next major iOS release, set to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 15. We can’t corroborate any of this information, but LeaksApplePro does have a decent track record of spoiling Apple’s plans ahead of time.

According to LeaksApplePro, iOS 17 (codenamed Dawn) won’t look much different than iOS 16. Apple apparently is not planning a significant redesign for the 2023 release. This is due at least in part to the fact that a lot of the company’s resources are dedicated to the development of Apple’s mixed reality headset and the software that will power it.

That said, there will be some notable changes in iOS 17. LeaksApplePro claims Apple has some upgrades in store for the Music app relating to navigation within the app, but he didn’t share any additional information about the changes.

Apple will also reportedly tweak the Mail, Reminders, Files, Fitness, Wallet, and Find My apps in iOS 17. Meanwhile, the Home app is expected to see major changes, but once again, the leaker was unable to provide any noteworthy specifics.

Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there.

By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

As for the mixed reality headset, there will apparently be a dedicated app in iOS 17 similar to the Watch app, “but with significantly more features.”

LeaksApplePro’s sources say that the code shows iOS 17 will support six iPhone models that feature the Dynamic Island. Presumably, those six will be the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, and all four iPhone 15 models. This is in line with the many leaks that suggest Apple will ditch the notch altogether next year in favor of the Dynamic Island.

Finally, the code also hints that while all four iPhone 15 models will have USB-C ports, “there will be two iPhone models that will support data transfer speeds similar to USB 3.2 technology.” In other words, despite moving to USB-C, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will likely have similar transfer speeds to that of the Lightning port.

We’ll find out more when Apple reveals the iPhone 15 this fall.

Jacob Siegal is Associate Editor at BGR, having joined the news team in 2013. He has over a decade of professional writing and editing experience, and helps to lead our technology and entertainment product launch and movie release coverage.

Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there.

By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

BGR’s audience craves our industry-leading insights on the latest in tech and entertainment, as well as our authoritative and expansive reviews.

We guide our loyal readers to some of the best products, latest trends, and most engaging stories with non-stop coverage, available across all major news platforms.

Founded in 2006

Over 2 billion visitors

100K+ articles published

Millions of readers helped

Honest news coverage, reviews, and opinions since 2006.

– Jonathan S. Geller, Founder

BGR is a part of Penske Media Corporation.

© 2023 BGR Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

source