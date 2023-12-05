Best Movies Coming to Disney+ in May 2023 – MovieWeb

From an inspiring documentary to a highly anticipated Marvel film, here are the best movies coming to Disney+ in May 2023.

Every year, Disney+ delivers an extensive selection of content as a major streaming platform. It provides not only different genres of new series and movies but also brings classic movies so that fans may watch them with greater convenience.

This year, the streaming service has released several new films, including Chang Can Dunk, American Blackout, and Prom Pact, as well as many successful films, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Avatar, and Home Alone.

While some of these are Disney+ Originals, many have long been adored by fans who would love to watch them occasionally. Furthermore, it often adds new Marvel and Star Wars content, which is an additional benefit. Having said that, the streaming service has many more movies planned for this year, and even if only a handful, a large portion of the slate will be available on Disney+ in May.

So, from a science fiction family adventure film to the beloved Spider-Man MCU film, these are the best movies coming to Disney+ in May 2023.

In honor of King Charles' forthcoming coronation, Disney's National Geographic has unveiled a new documentary titled "Charles: In His Own Words." This upcoming documentary, from the creators of the critically acclaimed National Geographic documentary "Diana: In Her Own Words," will give us a rare look into the life of Charles, the former Prince and King he was supposed to be, and the events that influenced him to become the man he is today.

King Charles III is one of the most well-known public figures in the world, not only because he is a member of the royal family but also because the man accomplished so much in his life despite being the least understood.

As the King prepares for his coronation in May, Disney+ and Hulu have announced that this documentary will be released on May 5 in the United States; no international release date has been specified.

Crater is a highly anticipated sci-fi adventure film that will premiere on Disney+. The film was apparently overseen by Walt Disney Studios' live-action studio, and it was directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, who previously worked on 13 Reasons Why and Homecoming. Given that Disney+, unlike Netflix, releases very few originals each month, Crater should be an intriguing movie to watch.

In this coming-of-age story, Caleb Channing, a teenager raised in a lunar mining colony, is about to be relocated somewhere far away from his current home. He recalls his late father, Michael, telling him stories about the outside world, especially about a crater, and advising him to search for it if he could.

Caleb gathers his best friends, Dylan, Borney, and Marcus, and a newly arrived Earth girl, Addison, to steal a rover and begin a new expedition to investigate this enigmatic crater, realizing he may never get the chance to witness all the things his father talked about.

White Men Can't Jump is a modern remake of the original 1992 film of the same name, starring Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson, that celebrates the streetball hustler culture of Los Angeles.

In the latest adaptation, Sinqua Walls plays Kamal, a once-promising young basketball player whose future was derailed. Jack Harlow portrays Jeremy, a former basketball prodigy whose career fell apart due to injuries. Despite their rough start to a relationship and financial hardships, these two players join forces to win a tournament worth $500,000 and change their lives forever.

Spider-Man fans in the United States may now watch Homecoming on Disney+ beginning May 12. Although the film is available in other countries, it is yet to be added to Disney+ in the United States. Once the streaming service adds the movie to its catalog, it will be a welcome addition to its already extensive selection of Marvel films.

The plot of Spider-Man: Homecoming follows Peter Parker as he begins his new life as a superhero, and when he returns home to live with his Aunt May and falls back into his routine, a new enemy, Vulture, emerges. With the arrival of the new threat, everything falls apart for Peter because he can't seem to defeat this enemy, and everything important to him is endangered.

If you were anticipating the arrival of Spider-Man: Homecoming while reading this article, we have another big surprise for you. Venom will also be available on Disney+ US in May, and new Marvel fans who are binge-watching the movies from the beginning can now add Venom to their list.

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) loses his job and fiancée and is on the verge of going insane. When his life is at its lowest point, an alien symbiote merges with him, granting him extraordinary superpowers.

While he tries to deal with it mentally and physically, he turns into a savior who breaks apart evil forces that endanger the lives of humans. Will these abilities, however, be sufficient to overcome a significantly more powerful symbiote rival named Riot?

