Start the Year with more savings. Switch to Verizon for just $25 per line. Guaranteed for 3 years. – Verizon

What: Welcome to Verizon. Starting tomorrow, switch to Verizon to get our best price ever. For a limited time, get Welcome Unlimited – with unlimited talk, text, and data on Verizon’s 5G Nationwide network – for just $25 per line per month for four lines (plus taxes and fees, with Auto Pay) when you bring four phones.1 And the price is guaranteed for 3 years! You don’t even need to buy a new phone. Just bring the one you have, it’s that easy.

Why: It’s the savings that last on the network you want. We’re making it easy to switch to Verizon with our best price ever – guaranteed for three years (price guarantee excludes taxes and fees).

How: Join Verizon, the network America relies on, and sign up for Welcome Unlimited. No need to buy a new phone. Bring the phone you have, and your phone number too, it’s that easy. Make an appointment at your local retail store, chat with us, or sign up online.

Enjoy a sneak peek at our latest commercial starring Cecily Strong and Paul Giamatti as Albert Einstein.2

1 BYOD: $180 promo credit per phone applied over 36 mos when you add 4 new smartphone lines with your own 4G/5G smartphone on Welcome Unlimited plan. Limited time offer. Promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met. 3-year price guarantee: Applies only to then current base monthly rate; excludes taxes/fees, add’l plan discounts or promotions, and third-party services. Price guarantee void if any of the 4 lines are upgraded, canceled or moved to an ineligible plan. Welcome Unlimited: $30/line for 4 lines, less $5/line discount. Auto Pay & paper-free billing req’d. Unlimited 5G Nationwide/4G LTE: In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. All smartphone lines on the account must be on Welcome Unlimited and are eligible only for select device/other promotions. Domestic data roaming at 2G speeds.

2 Personality rights of ALBERT EINSTEIN are used with the permission of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Represented exclusively by BEN Group Inc.

