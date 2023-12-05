Target's Making Cyber Sale Shopping Easy as 1-2-3 – Target Corporate

What’s better than saving on hundreds of thousands of daily must-haves and holiday essentials for you and your fam? How about grabbing those deals from the comfort of your sofa with your feet on the coffee table and a cup of peppermint hot chocolate in your hand? That’s right, holiday shoppers, it’s time for Target’s two-day Cyber Monday sale Nov. 26-27, where you can have it all — affordability, ease and exclusive-to-Target gifts — and a joyful, don’t-have-to-leave-home experience you won’t find anywhere else.
To help you prep for the two-day cyber sale, we’re sharing the top reasons to make Target your go-to for easy saving, easy discovery and easy ways to get everything to make the most of the holidays and every day. Check it out:
We’re making it super easy to save with our two-day Cyber Monday sale on Sunday and Monday, Nov. 26-27, which means you don’t have to wait until Monday to start finding deals. We’ll have hundreds of thousands of items up to 50% off available at the tap or click of a button. That includes everything from apparel and accessories at 30% off to select toys at 50% off, plus deals for TVs and laptops and more, exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.
And we’re making it easy to save all season, with new deals each week, whether you’re shopping your neighborhood Target store or online throughout December.
Ready for a preview? Check out the cyber deals.
For extra savings, turn to Target Circle, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers even more deals all season long. Visit Target.com or use the Target app to join. Once you do, you can take advantage of our annual offer of our guest-fave 10% off Target GiftCards deal for Target Circle members from Dec. 2-3. Insider tip: you can pre-save the offer ahead of time to use once it’s live. Just add it to your Target Circle account, making it simple to purchase once the offer begins.
One more savings opportunity for Target Circle members: our Deal of the Day, with deep daily discounts, including brands like Apple, Nespresso, Dyson and Nintendo through Dec. 24.
Now when you visit the Target app, you’ll find a more personalized and immersive experience on your home screen where you are greeted by name. You’ll love how it elevates what’s new and trending for the season with larger images and amped-up details, so it’s easier than ever to find and shop for what’s on your unique gift list. Just in time for this oh-so-important shopping season, we’ve also made it easier to find great deals and discover just the things you’re looking for.
Don’t know where to start with this year’s gift list? Check out our virtual version of the Grand Central Gifting Station from our stores and a 360-degree virtual holiday toy shop with our Top Toys list. Or visit our digital Storefronts featuring picks from influencers like beauty expert Desi Perkins, entertaining maven Camille Styles and actress Garcelle Beauvais (and many more) for more easy gifting inspiration and fun. In addition to the popular Deal of the Day offering, guests can also find 24 Days of Gifts on Target.com where guests can keep visiting the site each day in December to check the next gift off their list.
And for the whipped cream on top, we’ve also extended the joy and inspiration of shopping in-store to our digital experience. Head to Target.com or the Target app today to see seasonal decorations that mirror our aisles, with snowflake animations, holiday colors, patterns and more.
You’ve found your joyfully affordable gifts, and now you’re waiting for their arrival — lucky for you, we’ve made that easy, too! Order online and pick up your items at your local Target store within a couple hours, no membership required. (While there, you can make a return too.) And for more holiday cheer, add your favorite Starbucks drink or treat to your Drive Up order.
Need your gifts fast? We deliver holiday happiness in as soon as one hour — whether it’s food items, a last-minute gift or even a new holiday party outfit. Deliveries on orders $35+ are free for Shipt members, and those without a membership can use Shipt for $9.99 per order. Finally, you can get holiday joy without leaving home with free shipping on orders of $35 or more or when using a Target RedCard.
Check out Target.com and the Target app to save now and all season long. And stay tuned to Target’s holiday hub for the latest ways Target is making shopping easy, inspiring and affordable this holiday and beyond.
Affordable options. Joyful inspiration. Easy shopping experiences. The holiday season is here and we’re ready with everything guests need to celebrate and save.
