Shiba Inu Price Prediction (SHIB): November 2023 – Watcher Guru

Shiba Inu has become a popular meme-based cryptocurrency. It competes directly with Dogecoin in the meme coin space. The developers behind SHIB have been working on various projects for the community.

However, the recent launch of Shibarium didn’t prove to be as effective as anticipated in terms of price performance. With cryptocurrency prices trading with major volatility in the past few days, here is our Shiba Inu price prediction for the month of November 2023.

Shiba Inu’s price currently stands at $0.000008035, with a 3.5% surge in value over the last 24 hours. According to Changelly analysts, SHIB is expected to trade at a minimum of $0.00000681 and a maximum of $0.00000875 in November. Experts predict that the average trading price will be $0.00000778. SHIB has fallen 90.9% since its all-time high of $0.00008845 on October 28, 2021.

The market is volatile at the moment and is showing a positive trajectory as both BTC, ETH, and other major altcoins are trading in green. The price can go in either direction, depending on market sentiment and other factors.

