Technology
Apple Watch: Add body fat, muscle and water level-tracking functionality with the AURA Strap 2 – Notebookcheck.net
AURA has introduced a second-generation version of its Apple Watch strap, appropriately called the AURA Strap 2. According to the company, its new strap is 5% narrower and 20% thinner than its predecessor to improve comfort, while its readings have a 95% accuracy. For reference, AURA has determined that accuracy from ‘internal research’.
In short, the AURA Strap 2 brings the health functionality of the Galaxy Watch4 series to the Watch Series 3 or newer. Specifically, the AURA Strap 2 can calculate body fat, muscle and water levels, among other features. Incidentally, the AURA Strap 2 can sync with Apple HealthKit, connects to an Apple Watch via BLE 4.2 and has its own AURA app.
Additionally, the AURA Strap 2 runs on a CR1632 coin battery that should deliver up to 6 months of battery life. AURA claims that the battery is simple to replace too, unlike on the Apple Watch itself. Moreover, the AURA Strap 2 is water-resistant to the WR-50 standard.
At launch, the AURA Strap 2 retails for US$149, which includes six months of AURA Plus. However, AURA charges US$9.99 per month after the six-month trial ends, or US$79.99 annually. In other words, the AURA Strap 2 will cost a minimum of US$208.94 within the first year of ownership if you want to use all the features that AURA Plus offers. Alternatively, an AURA Strap 2 and a 1-year AURA Plus membership costs US$228.99.
Purchase the Apple Watch SE (GPS/40 mm) on Amazon
AURA via MacRumors
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones