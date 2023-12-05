Big deal: Hulu is .99¢ per month for a year with this Black Friday offer – Reviewed

Stream Only Murders in the Building, Fargo, and more on Hulu.

Updated November 21, 2023

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

One of our favorite Black Friday streaming deals is finally here. Hulu just pushed its 2023 Cyber Week offer live, helping you save big on must-watch shows, movies, and more. Through Tuesday, November 28, you can sign up for Hulu with ads for $0.99 per month for an entire year, saving $6 on the monthly subscription cost and $72 over the course of a year. This is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, making it a stellar Black Friday offer.

Sign up for Hulu for just $.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday streaming offer.

On top of this sweet Hulu offer, you can also add Disney+ (with ads) for $2 more per month. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle typically costs $9.99 per month for a year so $2.99 is a huge steal. The deal is eligible for new and returning subscribers, as long as you haven’t cancelled your account within the last month.

Hulu has plenty of great series and films in its catalog, including upcoming shows like Pam & Tommy, Hulu Originals like High Fidelity, Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Normal People, The Great and more. You can also find series like What We Do In the Shadows, Over the Garden Wall, Killing Eve and Bob’s Burgers, as well as movies like Parasite, Arrival, The United States vs. Billie Holiday and many more.

Sign up for Hulu for just $.99 per month for 12 months with this Black Friday streaming offer.

Here’s the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.



Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Enter your email:

©2023 Reviewed, a division of Gannett Satellite Information Network LLC. All rights reserved.

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Enter your email:

source