New on HBO and HBO Max April 2023: 'Barry,' 'Love & Death,' and More – The Daily Beast

“Barry” is back this month! But it will not be on for much longer, sadly.
Though Succession will be premiering new episodes all throughout April, HBO has a smattering of other options coming out. Want back-to-back Sunday night shows to fill The Last of Us void? Try pairing the Roys with Barry, which returns for its final season next month as well.
What’s the deal with fourth seasons? Both Succession and Barry have will wrap after Season 4, according to HBO. In the recent trailer teasing the upcoming season of Bill Hader’s dark comedy, which premieres on April 16, Barry Berkman has landed in prison for a slew of murders. There’s really nowhere to go after prison, so perhaps this sad news of a final season makes total sense.
Luckily, there’s plenty of newer content coming to fill the Barry-shaped hole in our hearts. Somebody Somewhere is returning for a sophomore season on HBO on April 23, with Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller set to reprise their roles as Sam and Joel. The first season currently holds a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes—catch up now, if you haven’t already.
To round out April, HBO has one! More! Show! The list seems never ending. Love & Death will premiere on April 27, following the exact same story as Jessica Biel’s true crime Hulu series Candy from 2022. After steamy affairs and a passive aggressive friendship, a brutal ax murder tears a small Texas town apart.
There are a million other shows returning and premiering this April, so keep reading to see what HBO and HBO Max are adding to the lineup.
April 1
The Blue Lagoon, 1980
Breathe, 2017 (HBO)
The Brother’s Warner, 2007
The Circle, 2017 (HBO)
Clean and Sober, 1988 (HBO)
The Cold Light of Day, 2012 (HBO)
Coraline, 2009 (HBO)
City by the Sea, 2002 (HBO)
Dark Blue, 2002 (HBO)
Drive Angry, 2011 (HBO)
Dumb & Dumber To, 2014 (HBO)
Enter the Warrior’s Gate, 2016 (HBO)
Entertainment, 2015 (HBO)
Evan Almighty, 2007 (HBO)
Experimenter, 2015 (HBO)
Ghost, 1990 (HBO)
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, 2009 (HBO)
Harriet The Spy, 1996 (HBO)
Hit & Run, 2012 (HBO)
Homegrown, Season 3
The Host, 2007 (HBO)
House at the End of the Street, 2012 (HBO)
The House Bunny, 2008
Hunter Killer, 2018 (HBO)
I Am Love, 2009 (HBO)
Iris, 2014 (HBO)
The Kid, 2019 (HBO)
Kiss the Girls, 1997 (HBO)
Knowing, 2009 (HBO)
Land of the Pharaohs, 1955
The Last Circus, 2010 (HBO)
The Last Days on Mars, 2013 (HBO)
Lemon, 2017 (HBO)
Let's Be Cops, 2014 (HBO)
Letters To Juliet, 2010 (HBO)
A Lion is in the Streets, 1953
The Long Riders, 1980 (HBO)
Lucy, 2014 (HBO)
Monos, 2019 (HBO)
Mud, 2013 (HBO)
Music Within, 2007 (HBO)
Mystic Pizza, 1988 (HBO)
Noma: My Perfect Storm, 2015 (HBO)
No Way Out, 1987 (HBO)
One Missed Call, 2008 (HBO)
Outlaws, 2017 (HBO)
Outrage, 2009 (HBO)
The Piece Maker, Season 1 (Magnolia)
Push, 2009 (HBO)
Rachel, Rachel, 1968
Results, 2015 (HBO)
Safe Haven, 2013 (HBO)
Safe in Hell, 1931
School Life, 2016 (HBO)
Smokin’ Aces, 2006 (HBO)
The Smurfs 2, 2013
The Smurfs Movie, 2011
The Soloist, 2009 (HBO)
Spring Breakers, 2012 (HBO)
Storm Warning, 1951
The Strawberry Blonde, 1941
Taken 3, 2014 (HBO)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, 2006
Tangerine, 2015 (HBO)
Trespass Against Us, 2016 (HBO)
Un Gallo Con Muchos Huevos (Aka A Brave Little Rooster), 2015 (HBO)
Valkyrie, 2008 (HBO)
Walker: Independence, 2023
The Wave, 2016 (HBO)
We Are The Best!, 2014 (HBO)
White God, 2014 (HBO)
Whitey: United States Of America V. James J. Bulger, 2014 (HBO)
April 3
Royal Crackers Season 1
April 4
Craig of the Creek Season 4E
April 6
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 5 Premiere
The Winchesters Season 1
April 7
Kung Fu Season 3
Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO)
April 9
Happy to be Home with the Benkos Season 1
April 11
U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
Highlights: U.S. Women’s Soccer vs. Republic of Ireland
The Last Ship, 2014
April 13
Titans Season 4, Mid-Season Premiere
April 14
A Black Lady Sketch Show Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
#BringBackAlice Season 1 Premiere
Clone High Season 1
April 16
100 Foot Wave Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Barry Season 4 Premiere (HBO)
April 17
Para – We Are King (Para – Wir Sind King) Season 2 Premiere
April 18
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1D
April 19
U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico
Highlights: U.S. Men's Soccer vs. Mexico
April 20
Fired on Mars Season 1 Premiere
April 21
Diary of an Old Home Season 2
Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace? Season 3
April 23
Doctor Who: Power of the Doctor
Somebody Somewhere Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
April 27
The Dog House: UK Season 4 Premiere
Love & Death Limited Series Premiere
April 28
Headless Chickens (Pollos sin cabeza)
Warner Bros. 100 Years
April 29
Moonage Daydream, 2022
