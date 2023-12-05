List of all GTA 6 gameplay features allegedly leaked online so far – Sportskeeda

GTA 6 leaks exist in many forms, but the most important ones are related to that title’s gameplay features. Thankfully, the old video leaks from 2022 have offered a ton of information on that front. It is vital to mention that anything shown in those clips is subject to change and isn’t 100% guaranteed to appear in the final product. That said, some of the features mentioned in this piece have a good chance of being included in GTA 6.

Curious readers can still find the leaks the rumored content is based on if they search for them on Dailymotion. Most gameplay features associated with this game were leaked during last year’s mega-leak, and all the expected content in GTA 6 content in this regard has been discussed below.

Here is a short list of the most important gameplay features that were featured in the original mega-leak:

It’s currently unknown how different Jason and Lucia’s gameplay will be from one another. At the very least, players know that the two work together and are supposedly in a Bonnie and Clyde-like story.

The Vice City Metro was seen in the leaks, which would indicate that the game takes place in Vice City. As for the time period, one NPC references GTA 5’s Jay Norris already being dead, which would only be possible if GTA 6 occurred sometime after 2013. Let’s now check out the lesser-known leaks.

Several famous locations in the classic Vice City were featured in the video leaks one way or another, such as:

Not only that, but the video leaks from the major 2022 hacking incident associated with GTA 6 show off many locations that have led players to create maps of where they believe everything goes. It is vital to mention that the footage available for this game does not show off every known area. Hence, the title will be much bigger than what people currently have access to for viewing.

Here is a list of several minor gameplay features revealed in the original mega-leak:

Of course, many classic staples such as Wanted Levels, carjacking, and an open world to explore are still present in GTA 6. It is worth mentioning that there are also several unverified leaks regarding the next Grand Theft Auto game, but those rumors usually turn out to be false.

Many gamers are eagerly awaiting the next big GTA 6 leak or even official news regarding the title. Here’s hoping they get what they want soon.

