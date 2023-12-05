Exclusive: Why a $1 billion commitment wasn't enough for this high-profile AI think tank – San Francisco Business Times – The Business Journals

When OpenAI launched in 2015, wealthy donors and companies pledged $1 billion to help the nonprofit achieve its goal of creating an “artificial general intelligence” that would benefit humanity — a machine capable of performing intellectual tasks as well as a human.

That mission drew in big names like Tesla founder Elon Musk, Netflix CEO Reid Hoffman and former Y Combinator president Sam Altman. But four years later, the San Francisco-based nonprofit has had to change course to more realistically accomplish its goals.

“It’s going to require billions of dollars,” Greg Brockman, director and chief technical officer at OpenAI, told the San Francisco Business Times. “We want to continue to be at that cutting edge. It’s not about fundraising being hard, but we need many more billions.”

Last week, OpenAI made public that it was splitting in two because “no pre-existing legal structure (it knows of) strikes the right balance” between raising capital and still serving the public as a nonprofit. Consequently there is now OpenAI the nonprofit and OpenAI LP, which can raise investment and offer employees equity and otherwise function as a for-profit enterprise. OpenAI LP will “cap” profits — early investors will receive a maximum return of 100x — and be governed by the nonprofit’s board.

OpenAI reported $33.2 million in revenue for 2017, with total expenses of $28.6 million, according to their 2017 tax return, filed just last week.

More than half of its total expenses went toward salary and employee compensation. The next largest expense, at $7.9 million, was for cloud computing costs and illustrates why Brockman and OpenAI’s leadership felt compelled to change the company structure.

“We’re moving into a new phase of AI development where you can get unprecedented results from massive scale,” Brockman said.

With massive scale come increased costs for computing. Deep learning and neural networks require a large amount of power and resources. OpenAI expects the cost of cloud computing and building supercomputers to be its largest expenses apart from talent retention going forward.

AI cloud computing is more expensive than normal cloud computing because the equipment is more specialized. With fewer data centers able to cater to the stricter, higher technical demands, the price is higher.

“The type of equipment required to run AI-based clouds hasn’t gone down (in price) yet,” said Lawrence Wong, West technology lead for Accenture, a global management and technology consulting firm. That price is expected to go down eventually as more and more companies take aim at creating AI-specific chips and equipment, but that’s likely years away.

While most of the officers and top employees at OpenAI who were with the nonprofit in 2016 received raises in 2017, its top paid employee and research director, Ilya Sutskever, took a substantial pay cut. After getting $1.9 million in compensation in 2016, Sutskever’s 2017 compensation was $748,000. The pay cut was voluntary, according to Brockman and Chief Operating Officer Chris Clark. OpenAI roughly doubled in size during 2017 and 2018, they said.

OpenAI qualifies as a large nonprofit according to data from a 2017 report from Guidestar, a nonprofit database. About two-thirds of nonprofits have an annual budget of below $1 million and tech-related nonprofits account for roughly 2 percent of all nonprofits.

While Musk is notably no longer affiliated with OpenAI, Altman recently made his exit from Y-Combinator official so that he could devote more time to OpenAI and its mission.

“It’s going to take big capital investment to get there,” Brockman said.

