Here’s everything coming to Amazon’s Prime Video and Freevee in December 2023 – MarketWatch

December is a fairly slow month for Amazon’s Prime Video, but there are still some big-name releases of note.

Eddie Murphy stars in the holiday movie “Candy Cane Lane” (Dec. 1), playing a suburban dad who makes a deal with a mischievous elf so he’ll win the neighborhood Christmas decoration contest — which, of course, backfires. A day later comes the Season 2 of the docuseries “Coach Prime” (Dec. 7) following Deion Sanders during his much-hyped first season coaching the University of Colorado football team.

The dad-core action drama “Reacher” (Dec. 15) is also back for its second season, as the oversized investigator punches his way into and out of trouble as he probes the mysterious murders of members of his former Army unit. While the first season was a full binge, Season 2 will be spread out: The first three episodes will drop on the 15th, with new eps weekly through Jan. 19.

More: Here’s what’s worth streaming in December 2023: Not much new, yet still a lot to watch

Also see: Here’s everything coming in December to Netflix | Hulu

Amazon’s AMZN, +1.41% Prime Video also has a slew of Christmas movies, recent releases such as Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” (Dec. 12) and DC’s “The Flash” (Dec. 26), and will add all six seasons of two classic 1990s sitcoms: “Moesha” and “Sister Sister” (Dec. 30). Meanwhile, Amazon’s free service Freevee has all nine seasons of the original “Night Court” (Dec. 15) and all five seasons of the sci-fi conspiracy series “Fringe” (Dec. 31).

Here’s the complete list of what’s coming in December (release dates are subject to change):

Dec. 1

50 First Dates (2004)

Baywatch (2017)

Candy Cane Lane (2023)

Click (2006)

Cry Macho (2021)

Death Rides a Horse (1969)

Death Warrant (1990)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

I Wish (2011)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Kiss the Girls (1997)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Made of Honor (2008)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Picture This (2008)

Stardust (2007)

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Support the Girls (2018)

Tales from the Darkside: The Movie (1990)

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (2021)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Dirty Dozen (1967)

The Machinist (2004)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Proposal (2009)

The Ring (2002)

The Turkey Bowl (2019)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

7th Heaven, Seasons 1-11 (1997)

My Three Sons, Seasons 1-12 (1960)

Dec. 5

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016)

The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (2023)

Dec. 7

Coach Prime, Season 2 (2023)

Dec. 8

Dating Santa (2023)

Dealing with Christmas (2023)

Merry Little Batman (2023)

World’s First Christmas (2023)

Your Christmas Or Mine 2 (2023)

Dec. 12

Asteroid City (2023)

Blue’s Big City Adventure (2022)

Dec. 15

Reacher, Season 2 (2023)

Dec. 19

Every Body (2023)

Dec. 21

Gigolò per caso (2023)

Dec. 25

The Flash (2023)

Dec. 26

Sound of Freedom (2023)

Dec. 27

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

Dec. 30

Baby Shark’s Big Show, Season 1 (2021)

Blue’s Clues, Season 1 (1996)

Blue’s Clues & You, Seasons 1-2 (2020)

Hit the Floor, Seasons 1-4 (2013)

Moesha, Season2 1-6 (1997)

Sister Sister, Seasons 1-6 (1994)

Team Umizoomi, Season 1 (2010)

The Affair, Seasons 1-5 (2014)

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, Seasons 1-2 (2021)

Dec. 1

Earth to Echo (2014)

Everybody’s Fine (2009)

Gods of Egypt (2016)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Jason’s Lyric (1994)

Joey (1997)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Masquerade (1988)

Men in Black (1997)

Men in Black II (2002)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Peter Pan (2003)

Repo Men (2017)

Sahara (1984)

Still of the Night (1982)

Tank Girl (1995)

Ted (2012)

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across

the 8th Dimension (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the

Desert (1994)

The American (2010)

The Emoji Movie (2017)

The Gift (2015)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Night of the Hunter (1955)

The Purge (2013)

The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

The White Buffalo (1977)

Think Like a Man (2012)

Think Like a Man Too (2014)

FBI True (2023)

The Middle, Seasons 1-9 (2009)

Dec. 3

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Dec. 4

The Star (2017)

Dec. 6

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis, Season 2 (2023)

Dec. 7

A Lot Like Christmas (2021)

Dec. 8

The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn (2019)

Dec. 10

Copshop (2021)

Dec. 11

Spy Cat (2018)

Dec. 14

A Christmas Star (2021)

Dec. 15

Night Court, Seasons 1-9 (1984)

Dec. 20

When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present (2021)

Dec. 21

Christmas Giveaway (2021)

Dec. 22

Sing 2 (2021)

Dec. 31

Stillwater (2021)

Fringe, Seasons 1-5 (2008)

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9 (1972)

Home prices will fall in 2024 as supply rises more than demand, Redfin said.

Visit a quote page and your recently viewed tickers will be displayed here.

source