Microsoft Surface event: the 6 biggest announcements – The Verge

By Emma Roth, a news writer who covers the streaming wars, consumer tech, crypto, social media, and much more. Previously, she was a writer and editor at MUO.

Microsoft has just wrapped up its September event, where it made several major announcements. Not only did we see some new Surface devices, but Microsoft also shared some updates about the new AI features coming to its products.

You can check out all the news from Microsoft’s event below.

Microsoft has finally revealed its new Surface Laptop Studio 2. The company calls it the “most powerful” Surface it has built to date, as it comes with Intel’s 13th Gen i7 H class processor, Nvidia’s RTX 4050 or 4060 GPU, and 64GB of RAM. It also features a more adaptive touchpad that Microsoft calls the “most inclusive” yet.

The Surface Laptop Studio 2 starts at $1,999. You can preorder the device today, but it will become available on October 3rd.

Microsoft has announced the Surface Laptop Go 3. The new device, which Microsoft says is “88 percent faster,” comes with a 12.4-inch touchscreen, weighs just under 2.5 pounds, and features a fingerprint power button. It also offers up to 15 hours of battery life, along with one USB-A port, one USB-C port, and a headphone jack.

Although the Surface Go 4 didn’t get a mention during Microsoft’s presentation, the company quietly launched the device — but only for businesses. The Surface Go 4 gets a small performance boost, as it swaps its predecessor’s two-core Intel Pentium processor with an upgraded four-core Intel N200 chip.

The Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799, while the Surface Go 4 starts at $579. Both devices will be available starting October 3rd, with preorders starting today.

Windows 11 is getting its next big update on September 26th. The update will be jam-packed with new features, including the new AI-powered Windows Copilot that Microsoft’s been testing, along with a redesigned File Explorer.

Later on, Microsoft will add native support for RAR and 7-zip, along with a new Windows volume mixer that lets you control app volumes individually. There’s also a Dynamic Lighting setting coming that you can use to adjust the lighting on your PC’s components.

Microsoft is merging Copilot, the company’s AI-powered assistant, to allow for a unified experience. The tool will be “seamlessly available” across Microsoft’s apps and services, including Windows 11, Microsoft 365, and Edge. With this update, Copilot will “uniquely incorporate” context from the web, your work data, and what you’re currently doing on your computer to provide you with “better assistance.”

Bing Chat, Microsoft’s AI chatbot, is getting a big update. Microsoft announced that it’s adding DALL-E 3, the latest version of OpenAI’s text-to-image generator, to Bing Chat for free. The AI chatbot is also getting Personalized Answers, a feature that will use your chat history to inform Bing’s responses.

Microsoft is rolling out Copilot to its 365 apps on November 1st. Users can use Copilot to summarize documents, quickly generate emails, rewrite documents, and a lot more. The feature will be available to subscribers on certain business and enterprise plans for an extra $30 per month.

Update September 21st, 12:31PM ET: Added the Surface Go 4.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source