Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Series witnesses screen burn-in issues: Report | Mint – Mint

The release of Apple’s iPhone 15 series has generated significant attention and discussion. In recent times, the company faced concerns regarding overheating problems with the latest series. Furthermore, reports have surfaced indicating that some iPhone devices have been unexpectedly shutting down, which is believed to be a result of a bug stemming from the iOS 17 update.

To add to these concerns, a new report has now emerged on the internet, shedding light on screen burn issues experienced by users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on their brand-new devices.

As per information shared by Tarun Vats, known as @tarunvats33 on Twitter and recognized as a prominent tech enthusiast and tipster, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly encountering screen burn-in problems.

In a recent tweet, he shared images illustrating the screen burn issues with the iPhone Pro Max and commented, “Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly experiencing screen burn-in issues, contributing to the company’s increasing list of challenges this year.”

Likewise, a PiunikaWeb report has noted that both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been facing screen burn-in problems, in addition to concerns about overheating and fast battery drainage.

It is important to highlight that Apple has not issued an official statement regarding the reported screen burn issues in the iPhone 15 Pro series.

The publication also mentioned how users can fix this issue:

According to the report, typically, problems with image retention can be resolved through the regular use of a screen saver. This practice aids in refreshing the pixels, preventing them from consistently displaying the same text or images on the screen for extended periods.

The report alternatively suggests the following steps to avoid such issues. Navigate to the Apple menu, opt for System Preferences, and proceed to click on Desktop and Screensaver. Access the Screen Saver tab and select your preferred screen saver. Adjust the “Start after” menu to choose a time interval that is shorter than what you’ve configured for display sleep and computer sleep in the Energy Saver settings found in System Preferences.

To efficiently remove any persistent images, ensure that the screen saver runs for a duration similar to the initial time the image was displayed.



