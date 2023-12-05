Left-handed Photographer? No Problem With Adobe's Latest Editing Updates – Fstoppers

Lightroom for lefties? No problem. Adobe’s latest update is designed to make Lightroom Mobile more accessible for everyone. Glyn Dewis shows us what to do if you’re a left-handed user in Adobe’s Lightroom and Photoshop.

While I’m not a left-handed photographer, I can appreciate that sometimes, the world is designed for the larger right-handed group of people, with research showing that only 10-12% of people around the world are left-handed. This, I imagine, can be a pain if you’re using cameras and equipment designed by right-handed people. I don’t actually know of any brands currently that make cameras with a left-handed person in mind. Taking into consideration that some of the most influential people in the world, including past US presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, have been left-handed, isn’t it time that this is addressed not just by software companies, but hardware companies too? Will they be the next to follow suit? Let’s wait and see.



Glyn Dewis takes us through how to switch this on not just in Lightroom Mobile but in Lightroom Classic too, and while this isn’t available yet in Lightroom CC, I think it’s just a matter of time before this essential feature gets added.

Glyn Dewis is a professional photographer, educator, YouTuber, and bestselling author living in the southwest of the UK.

Peter Morgan is a professional photographer, drone pilot, writer and tech enthusiast. He has worked in the tech sector since the age of 16 and has over 30 years experience of working with technology. He also runs his own photographic company and shoots weddings, headshots and commercial projects.

source