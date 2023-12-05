Free Fire maker Garena reports 41% revenue drop in Q2, but parent company calls its performance 'encouraging' – Game World Observer

Singapore-based tech giant Sea has issued a financial report for the second quarter ended June 30. Here are all the figures related to its gaming arm, Garena, known for its mobile battle royale Free Fire.







Although Garena operates third-party mobile games in certain regions, such as EA’s FIFA Online 4 (in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam), mobile battle royale Free Fire remains its main product.

Last year, the company faced some trouble when the game was banned in India over a potential threat to the country’s privacy and security. This situation is similar to PUBG Mobile, which was blocked several times by the Indian government and was finally allowed to be relaunched in May 2023.

