WhatsApp adds a quicker way to send short videos to your friends – The Verge

By Jon Porter, a reporter with five years of experience covering consumer tech releases, EU tech policy, online platforms, and mechanical keyboards.

WhatApp’s latest feature is the ability to quickly send short video messages, similar to the voice messages the service already supports. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a short clip of the feature in action, showing the circular videos sent via the feature.

According to an accompanying blog post from WhatsApp, video messages can be up to 60 seconds in length and will automatically play on mute when a recipient opens a chat. That’s in contrast to voice messages, which don’t auto-play and can be as long as you want. You can send a video message by tapping the existing voice message icon to put it into video mode.

WhatsApp has long offered the option of sending videos, but the new video message feature removes a couple of steps in the process, making it quicker and more immediate. If they work the same way as voice messages, which exist solely within WhatsApp, video messages should also avoid cluttering up your phone’s camera roll with short single-use clips.

The video message feature has been rolling out on WhatsApp on both iOS and Android since at least last month, and WhatsApp’s blog post says the feature will be available to “everyone in the coming weeks.”

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source