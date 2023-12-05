How to Fix the Microsoft Store When It Keeps Opening by Itself – MUO – MakeUseOf

Is the Microsoft Store a little too eager to show off its apps? Stop it from booting itself up with this guide.

The Microsoft Store has come a long way since its introduction to Windows 8. Every app, game, or movie available on the store is certified, so you don’t have to worry about infecting your computer with malware.

But what if Windows keeps opening the Microsoft Store for no apparent reason? If you’ve run into the same issue, this guide should help you fix it.

Windows might keep opening the Microsoft Store if there’s a process still running in the background. To fix it, you should use Task Manager to stop any background activity.

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to bring up Task Manager. There, right-click Microsoft Store and select End task.

There’s a chance that the Microsoft Store keeps acting up because of a service malfunction. The Microsoft Store Install Service is the one that works in the background to keep the store working.

This is why restarting the service might be enough to fix Microsoft Store.

If nothing worked until now, you could re-register the Microsoft Store app. To do it, launch PowerShell with administrative rights and paste this code:

Then, press Enter to run it.

You may encounter this problem if the cache has become corrupted. As such, check out how to fix a damaged Microsoft Store cache for more ways to fix this annoying problem.

Similarly, a virus may be causing the Microsoft Store to open. Check out how to remove malware using a Microsoft Defender offline scan and give your PC a deep clean.

Having the Microsoft Store app open by itself can be very disruptive, especially if it opens on top of all windows. Hopefully, one of these solutions worked and Microsoft Store has stopped launching by itself.

If you’ve had enough and uninstalled it, you can still get Microsoft apps without the Microsoft Store.

