[List] Galaxy devices that have received Android 11/One UI 3.0 update – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: March 10th, 2021 at 11:22 UTC+01:00

Only four months after officially announcing the One UI 3.0 update, Samsung already brought its custom Android 11 implementation to quite a few of its Galaxy devices. At least compared to the pace of its Android 10-based One UI 2.x deployment efforts which have been ongoing until this very month. And assuming we’re counting Android 11 beta builds, which we are.

As Samsung is expected to begin ramping up the development and release of various One UI 3.0 iterations, this is a fine time for us to start keeping detailed tabs on that endeavor. This would primarily constitute tracking the exact lineups and models that have already been updated, as well as the order in which that happened.

We will be updating this list on a regular basis, so feel free to bookmark it if you’re eager to embrace Samsung’s latest mobile OS ASAP. Our definition of that term is about to change soon, anyway, seeing how the One UI 3.1 update is right around the corner.

In case your device isn’t on the following list just yet, here is when you can expect the Android 11 party to start on your end. Keep in mind that releases usually take at least several weeks before going fully global, with the possible exception of Samsung’s foldable smartphones.

With that said, you can download the latest system images from our firmware archives almost as soon as Samsung makes them available.

