Will my Galaxy smartphone or tablet get the Android 10 update? – SamMobile – Samsung news

Last updated: August 31st, 2021 at 11:13 UTC+02:00

Android 10, the tenth major version of Android, was made official by Google at its Google I/O developer conference in San Francisco on May 7, and many Galaxy smartphone owners will now be wondering if their device will be updated to Android 10. Samsung is still rolling out Android Pie to its devices, so it’s going to be some time before we get any word on the Android 10 update. Samsung will eventually be telling us what devices are eligible for the Android 10 update, but you can find out right away if your Galaxy will be on the list.

Your Galaxy smartphone or tablet is likely to get Android 10 if it came with Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. That’s because Samsung offers two major Android OS updates to most of its devices, which means that any Galaxy phone or tablet that was launched with Android 7.0 Nougat or earlier will not be eligible to receive Android 10. That puts flagships like the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy Note 8 out of the running, even though they may be fully capable of running Android 10. The same goes for any Galaxy device launched before 2018, as it was only last year that Samsung started releasing phones with Android Oreo out of the box.

So what Galaxy devices can we expect to get Android 10? Here’s a preliminary list:

The list above is based on Samsung’s traditional update policy, and the company’s official list of eligible devices may turn out to be different. It will be a few months before that official list comes out, though, so the best way to ascertain your Galaxy phone’s Android 10 eligibility right now is by checking the version of Android it ran out of the box.

Samsung should eventually launch a beta program allowing users in some countries to test Android 10 before the official stable release. Samsung ran the Android Pie beta program for quite a few devices, and we should see something similar with the Android 10 beta program. In fact, we have it on good authority that Samsung will make the beta program official in late September and then kickstart it in some countries in October. That’s a month earlier than the Pie beta program, so there’s hope that the stable Android 10 update for at least the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 will also come out earlier than Android Pie.

Even if your Galaxy smartphone or tablet isn’t getting Android 10, it will continue to receive security updates as long as it not more than three years old. Some devices that launched more than three years ago will also get security updates from time to time; most of them will get these updates only when it’s necessary, but some–like the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy A5 (2016)–will get them on a quarterly schedule even in their fourth year.

Samsung’s One UI 2.0 beta program has kicked off for the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Note 10 series. Two beta builds have been released so far as the company makes further improvements to the software ahead of its official release. The beta program is a pretty good indication that it won’t be long now before Samsung starts rolling out the official Android 10 update for its flagship devices.

Samsung released the Android 10 update for the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+ to the public on November 28, 2019. Germany was the first country to get it over-the-air. The firmware immediately became available for download from our firmware database.

