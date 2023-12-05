23 Funny Family Movies to Watch Together – Hulu

August 22, 2023
Family movie night is a great idea — until it’s time to actually pick a movie to watch. Finding something that’s kid-friendly and funny enough to keep parents’ attention can be trickier than anticipated.
If you need help deciding on your next family stream, we’re here to help. From animated classics, like Toy Story, to new releases, like Flamin’ Hot, these are some of our favorite family movies to watch on Hulu and Disney+ right now.
Rated: PG
Our favorite vikings are back for a holiday adventure the entire family can embark on! Join Toothless, Hiccup, and the crew for their Snoggletog celebrations as they exchange thoughtful presents and share heartwarming holiday memories.
Watch: How to Train Your Dragon: Snoggletog Log
Rated: G
Spend the next family movie night rewatching your favorite childhood Disney movie series, but with your own kiddos this time (is that dust in our eyes or is someone chopping onions?). Follow Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the iconic Toy Story characters as they find their way back to Andy’s toy box.
Don’t forget — Disney+ subscribers also get access to all of the Toy Story movies and specials, including Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3, and Toy Story 4 (2019).
Watch: Toy Story 3*
Rated: PG
Wayne Szalinski (Rick Moranis) is a loving father of two and a passionate — some might say eccentric — inventor. When his latest invention goes awry, his kids and their friends are shrunken down to the size of ants. Can they navigate the gigantic wilderness that’s now the backyard and find their way back to normal size? Find out by streaming this Walt Disney Pictures classic comedy on Disney+.
Watch: Honey, I Shrunk the Kids
Rated: PG
The classic Disney story you know and love has gotten a live action, musical retelling sure to captivate the whole family. Using the latest CGI technology, Pinocchio the wooden puppet once again embarks on the heartwarming journey to become a “real boy,” befriending Gepetto, Jiminy Cricket, and brand new characters along the way.
Watch: Pinocchio*
Rated: PG
Robin Williams’ role as Mrs. Doubtfire is just as unforgettable as the memories you’ll make watching this funny family film with the ones you love. Even though this laugh-out-loud comedy is rated PG, Williams’ warmth and one-of-a-kind sense of humor will surely bring big smiles to kids and their parents.
Watch: Mrs. Doubtfire
Rated: PG
Whimsy, humor, adventure, and life lessons — what more could you ask for in a family movie night flick? Based on the book by Roald Dahl, this version of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory brings quirky and imaginative elements to a decades-old tale about a boy who finds a golden ticket in his chocolate bar and the whimsical journey that follows.
Watch: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Rated: PG
If you’re looking for an awesome animated film for family movie night, may we suggest going back in time? Like, way back in time? Back to the ice age to be exact.
Hulu subscribers have on-demand access to the fifth installment of the Ice Age animated saga, Ice Age: Continental Drift. In this movie, Manny, Sid, Diego, and Skat embark on an unexpected iceberg adventure when a continental drift causes their homeland to break apart.
Add Disney+ to your Hulu subscription to watch all of the Ice Age movies, including the original Ice Age (2002).*
Watch: Ice Age: Continental Drift
Rated: PG
George (Steve Martin) is trying his best to cope with his daughter’s engagement and whirlwind wedding plans. Although, if you ask his daughter, she would probably say he’s not trying hard enough.
We’re calling it now: This feel-good romcom is going to make you want even more Steve Martin movies to watch once the credits roll. Luckily, Father of the Bride Part II (1995) is available to stream now on Hulu, along with Martin’s hit Hulu Original murder mystery comedy series, Only Murders in the Building — for after the kids go to bed.
Watch: Father of the Bride
In this whimsical fantasy family film directed by Steven Spielberg, 10-year-old Sophie proves that even the littlest heroes can do brave things. Another big-screen adaptation of a classic Roald Dahl novel, The BFG (aka Big Friendly Giant) is an enchanting Disney film about an unlikely friendship that forms between a misunderstood giant and a precocious young girl.
Watch: The BFG*
Rated: PG-13
Need a movie night option for families with teens and young adults? Flamin’ Hot is a new biopic film about Richard Montañez, the original inventor of the beloved spicy snack, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. Just like the snack, this dramatic comedy is fiery, bold, and addicting — you’ll want to come back for more!
Watch: Flamin’ Hot
Rated: PG-13
A family-friendly action movie that takes place in the future while involving boxing and robots?! Say no more. For your next movie night, follow former boxer, Charlie (Hugh Jackman), as he builds and trains a championship-level boxing robot alongside his young son.
Watch: Real Steel
Rated: PG
Don’t let the animation aspect of this DreamWorks film fool you — The Croods isn’t just for kids. Viewers young and old will fall in love with this close-knit family of prehistoric cave-people as they embark on an epic adventure after their home is destroyed.
The laughs continue with the Hulu Original series, The Croods: Family Tree, available to stream now.
Watch: The Croods
Rated: PG-13
Do you remember the iconic 1995 Robin Williams, Jumanji? Well, the larger-than-life board game is back — but this time with a modern twist. In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, four high schoolers from very different cliques are magically thrust into the cut-throat Jumanji wilderness after discovering a mysterious old video game of the same name.
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan bring all the laughs in this funny family movie.
Watch: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Rated: G
It’s time to introduce the family to the 2000s coming-of-age masterpiece that is The Princess Diaries, starring Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews — choker necklaces, butterfly clips, and all. When socially awkward high school student, Mia Thermopolis, discovers she’s actually the princess of Genova, she must juggle her new role and responsibilities while learning what it means to stay true to yourself.
Watch: The Princess Diaries*
Rated: G
We’re all in this together for family movie night. The Disney Channel original movie you know and love is available to stream now on Disney+. Introduce the family to Troy (Zac Effron), Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), and the rest of the Wildcats crew as they sing and dance their way through peer pressure and break free from their comfort zones.
Watch: High School Musical*
Rated: PG
Imagine the chaos that would ensue if you woke up realizing you’ve switched lives with your teenage daughter. See things from a new perspective this family movie night with the classic comedy remake, Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jaime Lee Curtis.
Watch: Freaky Friday
Rated: PG-13
The newest Avatar movie is available to stream now on Disney+! Explore the ocean depths of Pandora with the Sully family in this action-packed sequel. From mesmerizing imagery to captivating storylines, Avatar: The Way of Water is sure to be a hit on your family’s next movie night.
Watch: Avatar: The Way of Water*
Rated: PG
The spirit of youth is captured in time with this classic, coming-of-age comedy starring Tom Hanks as Josh. Heartwarming and hilarious, both kids and adults alike can appreciate the consequences of what happens when Josh tries to grow up before he’s ready. (Spoiler: Being an adult isn’t all it’s cracked up to be).
Watch: Big
Rated: PG
There’s no one who can do funny family movies quite like Robin Williams, and his movie Flubber is no exception. In this film, Williams plays an eccentric college professor who’s on the brink of a revolutionary invention — a brand new energy source he calls “flubber.” But when the rubbery green substance takes on a life of its own, he must figure out how to regain control over his work and the relationships he put on the backburner.
Watch: Flubber*
Rated: PG
Identical twins Hallie and Annie (both played by Lindsay Lohan) are separated at birth and reunited serendipitously. Now that their sisterly bond has been formed, the pair vows to always be part of each other’s lives — but, there’s two major problems:
What else is there for Hallie and Annie to do but deploy a clever plan to make their parents fall back in love?
Watch: The Parent Trap*
Rated: PG
Who even likes — or liked — middle school? Well, Greg Heffley (Zachary Gordon) thinks it’s the worst idea ever invented.
Based on the best-selling book series by Jeff Kinney, the family comedy Diary of a Wimpy Kid follows Greg, a sixth-grader at Westmore Middle School, as he chronicles his junior high experience with one ultimate goal: to become one of the popular kids.
Watch: Diary of a Wimpy Kid*
Rated: G
Mischievous Ramona (Joey King) sure knows how to keep her sister, Beezus (Selena Gomez), and everyone else on their toes. Despite Ramona’s boundless imagination getting her into trouble, it comes in handy when the two sisters set out to save their family’s home.
Watch: Ramona and Beezus*
Rated: PG
The second movie of the trilogy, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian follows the continued adventures of security guard Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) as he infiltrates the Smithsonian Institution to rescue Jedediah (Owen Wilson) and Octavius (Steve Coogan), who were shipped there by mistake.
This time, Larry enlists the help of Amelia Earhart (Amy Adams) in addition to Theodore Roosevelt (Robin Williams).
Watch: Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian*
