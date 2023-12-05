Vodafone, Verizon in talks for $100B-plus deal – USA TODAY

Shares of Verizon jumped nearly 3% Thursday as the U.K.’s Vodafone confirmed that it has resumed talks to sell its shares of Verizon Wireless to Verizon.

Verizon, a telecom giant that sells Internet, TV and phone service, owns 55% of Verizon Wireless and has wanted to buy the rest for years. In April, when the two companies were in talks to complete a deal, analysts said Verizon was looking to pay about $100 billion for the stake, while Vodafone was holding out for about $130 billion.

The differences remain and those pricing terms were still in play, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the resumption of the negotiations.

“Vodafone notes the recent press speculation and confirms that it is in discussions with Verizon Communications regarding the possible disposal of Vodafone’s U.S. group whose principal asset is its 45% interest in Verizon Wireless,” Vodafone said in a statement Thursday. “There is no certainty that an agreement will be reached.”

Verizon declined to comment.

In heavy trading Thursday, Verizon shares rose 2.7% to end at $47.82. Vodafone shares leaped 8% to $31.80.

Verizon’s desire to fully own the wireless unit by buying the 45% stake it doesn’t own has intensified in recent years as consumers’ demand for all things mobile grows unabated, particularly in data usage and video streaming.

While nearly all adults in the U.S. carry a mobile phone, demand for other home devices that require wireless connections — such as tablets, thermostats, refrigerators, home security equipment and cameras — is growing.

In responding to the trend, U.S. wireless carriers have rolled out data-sharing plans that can be accessed by all family members, and they will make up for the losses in voice and text revenues.

“Even in the saturated market, (Verizon Wireless) continues to post growth figures,” said Bill Menezes, an industry analyst at research firm Gartner. “They don’t even post average revenue per user numbers anymore. They post average revenue per account. They’re looking at a world where growth is coming from these ancillary devices.”

The two companies were close to a deal in April but couldn’t pull the trigger, analysts said. But favorable conditions in the financing market could move Verizon to pick up its pace.

“Interest rates are going up and that could be the driver,” said Roger Entner, a wireless industry analyst at Recon Analytics. “Financing the deal becomes increasingly expensive. Verizon might be willing to give a little more in expectation of higher rates.”

Still, the $130 billion valuation for a 45% stake — or eight times the company’s earnings before interest, taxes and other items — may be too high for Verizon shareholders, according to Christopher King, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus. “It’s an attractive valuation for Vodafone,” he said. “If I were (Vodafone), I wouldn’t want to sell it for less than that.”

The rate of mobile device adoption is slowing from its early years in the U.S., but seizing full control of the largest U.S. carrier would give Verizon multiple strategic options for future growth.

In the most recent quarter, Verizon Wireless’ service revenue grew 8.3% year-over-year as the total number of connections exceeded 100 million. Its 4G LTE coverage — the fastest data network type available in the U.S. — is available in 500 markets across the U.S.

Once Verizon can bring Verizon Wireless fully under its umbrella of operations, it can integrate the wired and wireless units more deeply, particularly in back-end operations and IT systems, Entner said. “They can also seamlessly bundle the bill. They can do more joint marketing,” he said.

Verizon set up its “Enterprise Solutions” unit to target business customers, but the limited ownership of the wireless service has kept it in check, Menezes said. “They can offer more unified offerings. It took a long time to structure (the enterprise unit). In talking to businesses, customers say they still have to talk to two different companies,” he said.

Verizon Wireless has plans to expand into Canada by buying the rights to some of the country’s wireless airwaves, or spectrum, but having to continuously report to Vodafone – which is looking to narrow its market focus to Europe and other emerging areas – could complicate matters, he said.

Vodafone has its own share of financial issues that are driving the decision to unload the share. The company’s service revenue fell 3.5% in the most recent quarter, and “there’s a lot of pressure” to reassess its priorities on where to expand and shrink business exposure, said Chetan Sharma, an independent wireless industry analyst in Seattle. “They have more incentives to make a deal,” he said. “If the economic conditions in Europe were better, it’d have let (its stake in Verizon Wireless) continue to grow. But it needs to consolidate its core markets.”

Meanwhile, the competitive landscape in the wireless industry is shifting as smaller competitors tighten their operations, introduce aggressively low pricing and seek out deals to combat larger carriers.

In June, Japan’s Softbank paid $21.6 billion to buy 78% of Sprint, giving the Overland Park, Kan.-based company a much-needed cash infusion to grow its wireless network and greater bargaining leverage against phone makers.

T-Mobile struggled for years as the fourth largest carrier in the U.S., but the company said earlier this month that it reported subscriber growth for the first time in more than two years.

Among the 1.1 million customers who were added in the second quarter (after accounting for those who left its service), 688,000 chose T-Mobile’s post-paid plans, considered the most-profitable part of the wireless business. Last October, T-Mobile bought MetroPCS to add about 9 million customers.

Contributing: James R. Healey

