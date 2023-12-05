MuleSoft announces Crowd, joins Open API Initiative to guide API specification development – SDTimes.com

AI, or artificial intelligence, is technology that attempts to simulate human cognitive function. AI has made its way into the software development space in a number of ways. Visit the AI article list to expand your AI knowledge.

Observability is a way for development teams in an organization to view their program state. Failing to provide developers with insight into their tools and processes could lead to unaddressed bugs and even system failures. Read about the latest observability content here

In the past, the CI/CD pipeline was simply a place to integrate code. Developers would write their code in GitHub, pass it through the pipeline, and then deploy it. The pipeline has become a much more critical piece of the software delivery lifecycle today.

Modern cloud-native applications, often leverage microservices, containers, APIs, infrastructure-as-code and more to enable speed in app development and deployment

Data is the information that drives business. It can be structured in rows and columns, like a customer name, address, and phone; and it can be unstructured, such as an email or a social media post.

Mobile App Testing involves analyzing mobile apps for functionality, usability, visual appeal, and consistency across multiple mobile devices. It helps ensure an optimal user experience, irrespective of the device used to access the app.

Today’s distributed software environments incorporate a variety of APIs with every interface your software touches, from mobile to microservices. Each API has to be continuously tested and verified to ensure your software functions as it should. Parasoft’s API testing platform makes quick, efficient, and intelligent work of such requirements.

Ensure your application’s resilience, and make sure your software performs as expected under diverse operating conditions. (sponsored by Parasoft)

DevSecOps is the DevOps community’s approach to bringing security into the development lifecycle. Businesses want to deliver software, but cannot afford to release unreliable or insecure applications— therefore security needs to be baked in much sooner than it has traditionally been.

Securing an application is just as important as building it in the first place. As data becomes more valuable, there are more people who want to steal it and use it for their own personal gain. Making sure applications are indeed secure has always been a challenge, as hackers try to stay one step ahead of defenders.

In 2023, there was an 18% decline in the number of open-source projects that are considered to be “actively maintained.” This is according to Sonatype’s Annual State of the Software Supply Chain Report.

Development Managers need a different type of content than developers… They need to know what platforms, tools, trends, and issues they should be thinking about. SD Times delivers those unique topics here

Agile software development has been around since the 1990s, but didn’t get the name until the famous meeting of 17 renowned software development thought leaders at Snowbird, Utah resulted in an Agile Manifesto. The idea behind Agile software development is to reduce time to market by enabling faster iterations of smaller segments of software.

Value stream management involves people in the organization to examine workflows and other processes to ensure they are deriving the maximum value from their efforts while eliminating waste — of resources, time and assets. It is the practice that truly brings the business side and IT side together as partners in creating value for the organization.

DevOps is a methodology in the software development and IT industry. Used as a set of practices and tools, DevOps integrates and automates the work of software development and IT operations as a means for improving and shortening the systems development life cycle.

Microservices define the latest iteration of a service-oriented architecture, under which applications are not written as a monolith but are built by joining discreet components — bits of functionality, called services — via application programming interfaces (APIs).

MuleSoft today announced Crowd, a set of collaboration capabilities that allow teams to create, save and reuse APIs and other integration assets within the company’s application network platform, the Anypoint Platform. Along with this release, MuleSoft also announced it has joined the Open API Initiative under the Linux Foundation.

According to the company, Crowd is the next major release of Anypoint Platform. The release includes updates to its Anypoint Exchange solution, as well as enhancements to the new Anypoint Design Center, which is a platform that offers low-friction development tools for testing and designing APIs, Mulesoft explained.

The new Anypoint Design Center lets teams save and self-serve IT assets to build application networks, and it includes a web-based flow designer, guided flow design, and reusable assets that are embedded in the design experience.

Through AnyPoint Exchange, any user can comment or reply to a comment on any asset, offer suggestions, provide feedback, and more, according to the company. Exchange is also integrated with components of the Anypoint Design Center, including the flow designer and the API designer.

Additionally, there are new API design capabilities within Anypoint Design Center, including API design, where users can save API fragments from within API designer into Exchange. Users can also promote APIs across different environments, giving team members seamless continuous integration and continuous delivery automation.

With Crowd, central IT and product teams have a unified way to bring people, process and technology together to build an application network without losing governance and control. Different teams can collaborate on building APIs and integration while driving toward a common outcome on a shared platform,” said Mark Dao, chief product officer for MuleSoft.

Along with the new self-service integration and collaboration capabilities from the Crowd release, MuleSoft announced it has joined the Open API Initiate (OAI). MuleSoft’s CTO Uri Sarid, creator of the open RESTful API Modeling Language (RAML) for API specification, will participate in the Technical Developer Committee to help steer OAI technologies, according to the company.

In order to advance the OAI, which was founded on top of an Open API Specification, MuleSoft will demonstrate how API modeling using RAML creates a foundation to “extend the benefits of an API-led approach,” according to MuleSoft.

In addition to joining the OAI, MuleSoft will open source its new API Modeling Framework (AMF). AMF gives developers a way to programmatically add new features on top of API specifications, and it allows developers to interact with any API specification. This is similar to how the HTML DOM allows programmatic interaction with an HTML document, according to MuleSoft.

“The Open API Specification has become the de facto standard for describing APIs, while RAML enjoys widespread adoption as a standard for modeling APIs. As the API ecosystem extends to the enterprise, our collaboration with the OAI will enable the community to seamlessly layer these two standards, and will promote interoperability and foster closer collaboration,” said Sarid.

Said added that the AMF will bring the Open API Specification and RAML communities together, and it will bring tooling compatibility to both OAI and Mulesoft communities.

