Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 TV deal: Get this gorgeous 75" Sony Bravia 4K TV for $898 while you can – CBS News

By Fox Van Allen

November 26, 2023

Cyber Monday is the perfect time of year to buy a new TV at a huge discount. There are a number of must-see TV deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale, but this is one fo the best: You can get this stunning 75-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for just $898, a savings of $600.

Be warned though — we’ve seen all of Walmart’s best Black Friday TV deals sell out, and quick. So we expect this Cyber Monday deal will sell out quick, too. So if you want to pick up a giant new 75-inch TV for watching Christmas movies, football or just your favorite reality shows, grab this Cyber Monday 2023 deal while you still can.

This Google-powered smart TV by Sony comes with a lot of bells and whistles. Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR upscales content to look its best in 4K, with boosted contrast, high brightness, deep blacks and natural-looking colors. It has intelligent motion handling, which reduces blur in fast-paced football games and video games. It comes on a multi-position stand — the TV can be easily raised to support a soundbar.

Speaking of video games: This Sony Bravia TV is ideal if you’re a PS5 gamer, because Sony packed in some features just for you. The 120Hz refresh rate makes game animations look their smoothest, especially when compared to a standard 60Hz refresh TV. Input lag is a low 8.5ms.

The TV has two sound positioning tweeters, in addition to its regular TV speakers. It supports Dolby Atmos and is designed to sync effortlessly to Sony soundbars (this one is on sale for $98 for Cyber Monday). Visually, it supports high dynamic range standards HLG and HDR10.

Walmart reviewers love this 75-inch TV, rating it 4.4 stars. “What do I like about this TV? EVERYTHING!” says on Walmart reviewer. “Very sharp picture, Google/Android operating system integrates so well with Youtube TV, Youtube, etc. Setup was a breeze.”

Normally priced at $1,498, get the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV at Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale for $898 while supplies last.

Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2023 sale is on, with huge savings on TVs, laptop computers (including gaming laptops), kitchenware and so much more. Walmart’s best Black Friday deals sold out quickly (especially on TVs), so don’t delay on checking the sale out. Tap the button below to see all of Walmart’s top Cyber Monday deals.

