Is It Finally Time to Say Goodbye to the PS4? – MUO – MakeUseOf

The PS4 is one of the best consoles we’ve seen, which means that it’s hard to know when to leave it and consider Sony’s ninth-gen offering, the PS5.

The average lifespan of a video game console is around six years. After that, the newest generation of systems are usually released, and support for the older ones begins to dwindle. But for the PlayStation 4, this doesn’t seem to be the case.

Support for the PS4 is still going in 2023. Sony has yet to put all its eggs in the PS5 basket and fully commit to supporting the next-gen system. But what does this mean for gaming?

The PS5 was difficult to come by in its early years, but with a steady supply reaching gamers, is it finally time to say goodbye to the PS4?

There are always two sides to a story, and this one is no different. To deduce whether it is finally time to say goodbye to the PS4 or not, we must first consider all the options. A strong case can be made for it being time to walk towards the future of the PS5, here’s why.

The global chip shortage affected many industries, and, unfortunately, the gaming industry was swept up in the storm. This led to Sony being unable to make enough consoles to meet demand when the PS5 was released.

To make matters worse, the PS5 was targeted by console scalpers that made the system almost mythical in terms of rarity. While scalpers are no longer as common since the PlayStation 5 has become readily available, it is still important to make sure you are not purchasing your console from a scalper.

These two events are undoubtedly the main culprits behind the PS4 still being doted on as much as it is today. In the grand scheme of things, there just weren’t enough people that had a PS5. If support for the PS4 ended any earlier, the limited number of PS5 owners wouldn’t have been enough to make a profit for Sony.

This may have been the case in the past years. But with the global chip shortage behind us, isn’t it time to move on from the PS4? The PS5 is now in plentiful supply and the number of PS5 owners is rapidly increasing. Perhaps it's finally time to focus on it.

Since the PS5’s growth was so stunted at the beginning of its lifespan, Sony’s hand was forced, and the decision to continue releasing games for both the PS4 and the PS5 was necessary. But next-gen consoles like the PS5 and the Xbox Series X|S are far more powerful than the older generation, and by refusing to give them the support they need, they are being held back.

The PS5 boasts a robust set of specs that make upgrading to the PS5 from the PS4 well worth the investment. The graphics that the console is capable of are like nothing we’ve seen before in any previous generation of gaming consoles.

But cross-gen games have to be watered down to work efficiently on the PS4, leaving gamers unable to reap the rewards that their PS5s are capable of providing.

Instead of developing robust libraries of next-gen games that take advantage of the PS5’s incredible specs, PS5 owners are stuck playing PS4 games on their advanced systems.

If Sony isn't fully moving on to the PlayStation 5, why should you? There are still a number of reasons why the older generation of consoles might be right for you.

The PS5 is quite an investment, and so are the games you play on it. If you’re a gamer on a budget, the PS4 is the more affordable option. Since it has been on the market for so long, there is also a much higher chance you would be able to pick up a good quality PS4 secondhand for a fraction of the price of a brand-new one.

The future of next-gen gaming is bright, but the PS4 was still an incredible console. If you didn’t want to fork out the extra dosh to upgrade to the latest system, we wouldn’t blame you.

Sony’s reluctance to start moving away from the past and into the future of next-gen gaming is one of the reasons why the transition is so difficult for gamers as well. A vast majority of releases are still coming to the PS4, and since they have to be squashed down in order to work efficiently on both systems, PS5 owners aren’t getting any more game for their buck.

There may be many underrated reasons to upgrade from a PS4 to a PS5, but if games are still coming out on both systems at such a high rate, why would you get a PS5? It would make much more sense not to fork out an extra couple of hundred dollars on a shiny new console that plays the same games your current one does.

Gamers won't move on until Sony does, and vice versa. It seems Sony is stuck in a time loop, and until it escapes this loop, you might as well hang on to your PS4.

The PS4 is a great and reliable console, and it supported Sony throughout the awkward stages of the PS5’s release. But with the global chip shortage in the past, Sony should definitely start turning towards the future of gaming and embracing its next-gen system.

The PS5 is packed with impressive specs, but what use are they if only a small handful of games can actually take advantage of them? PS5 owners deserve to celebrate their systems and push them to their limits rather than using them to play PS4 games the majority of the time.

The PS4 had a great run, and it's hard to say goodbye. But it is definitely time for Sony to make more PS5-exclusive titles that can shine on the system.

The PS4 has received support for far longer than anticipated, and this may do more harm than good for Sony in the long run. By releasing more PS5-exclusive titles that take full advantage of the system, more PS4 gamers will see what they are missing out on and make the switch to experience the next generation of gaming.

It has been a bumpy road for the PS5, for sure. But as the world slowly recovers and moves on from the events of the global pandemic, so should Sony. Farewell, PlayStation 4, you were one of the best.

Laura-May Randell is a Lvl 30 gamer and writer based in Australia. Gaming was her first passion in life, ignited by Spyro the Dragon and Crash Bandicoot on the PS1. Since then, the Nintendo Switch has taken over as her console of choice.

After completing a Bachelor of Arts majoring in English, Laura was able to turn her love of both video games and writing into a full-time career in 2022.

When she’s not writing or playing through The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the one-millionth time, you can find her streaming on Twitch or creating Nintendo content on YouTube.

