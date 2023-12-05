Crypto News Today: Bitcoin's Rally Toward $30K, PayPal's Stablecoin Fakes, and More – Yahoo Finance

In the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies, today brought a mix of intriguing developments that are sure to capture the attention of both crypto enthusiasts and traditional finance professionals. From Bitcoin's resurgence on the back of weak Chinese economic data to the buzz around PayPal's stablecoin, here's a comprehensive roundup of the day's most significant crypto news.

Bitcoin's price saw a 3% uptick, climbing to just shy of $30,000 in response to a plunge in global long-dated government bond yields. This fall in yields was triggered by China's far weaker than anticipated trade numbers for July. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield tumbled below the 4% mark. These macroeconomic shifts have seemingly buoyed the crypto market, with other notable cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL), Toncoin (TON), and Chainlink (LINK) registering gains of over 4% at the time of writing.

Read More: Bitcoin Rises 3% to Challenge $30K After Weak China Data Sends Yields Plunging

With PayPal's recent stablecoin announcement, scammers are attempting to capitalize on the hype by releasing counterfeit PYUSD tokens on various blockchains. This serves as a cautionary tale for investors to exercise due diligence and verify the authenticity of tokens before making any transactions.

Read More: Fake PayPal USD Tokens Pop up on Several Blockchains

Prominent figures in the crypto space, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, have expressed optimism regarding the approval of a spot bitcoin ETF by the SEC. With several applications pending, the crypto community eagerly awaits a positive decision, which could further legitimize and boost the adoption of cryptocurrencies

Read More: Cathie Wood and Mike Novogratz Are Both Bullish on Spot Bitcoin ETF Approvals

According to "contacts" from inside BlackRock and Invesco spot Bitcoin ETF approval a matter of "when, not if" likely in "four to six months" — Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz on earnings call this morning pic.twitter.com/TIhHC7xnHI

— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) August 8, 2023

Huobi, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, received substantial deposits from a crypto whale, including $200 million USDT and 5,000 ether (ETH). These transactions come amidst a backdrop of continued outflows from the exchange.

Read More: Huobi Receives $200M USDT, $9M Ether From Whale

Reddit's community tokens, Moons (MOON) and Bricks (BRICK), experienced significant price surges following their listing on Kraken. These coins, which serve as rewards within specific Reddit communities, have garnered increased attention and value with their introduction to a major crypto exchange.

Read More: Reddit Community Tokens Moons and Bricks Soar 50% on Kraken Listing

📣 New tokens available on spot and futures*:

🌕 $MOON @CCMOD_ and 🧱 $BRICK

✔️ Deposits and withdrawals enabled

✔️ Trading is live

*geographic restrictions apply

Learn more 👉 https://t.co/YXpsmzpIJ4 pic.twitter.com/iJaaa3yrvV

— Kraken Pro (@krakenpro) August 7, 2023

Today's crypto news underscores the sector's dynamic nature, blending innovation, market reactions and the occasional pitfalls. As bitcoin reclaims the $30K mark and major players like PayPal delve deeper into the crypto realm, the intersection of traditional finance and digital currencies becomes ever more pronounced.

