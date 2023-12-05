Black Friday deals 2023: 5 tech products to snag on Amazon right now – Fox News

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
If you’re on the hunt for tech items ahead of Black Friday 2023, consider shopping for these five deals from the comfort of your warm and cozy couch.
Online sales for Black Friday actually rose 9% in the U.S. and grew to $65.3 billion globally in 2022, according to a news release published by the cloud-based software company, Salesforce.
5 MUST-HAVE NOVEMBER ITEMS TO BRING HOLIDAY JOY TO YOUR KITCHEN
With this in mind, read on for five Black Friday deals that you may want to score for yourself this year — or for a special person on your gift list.
If you’re searching for tech discounts this Black Friday, check out the list below for steals that are already available at discounts on Amazon.com. (iStock)
Amazon is currently offering the Ring Home Security System for 41% off. (Amazon.com)
If you’d like to upgrade your home’s security system or give the gift of mindfulness, choose this Ring Home Security System that’s top-rated by customers.
See who’s coming and going with its easy-to-install camera and doorbell system.
This item can also be paired with Alexa. (Amazon.com)
With this Black Friday deal, you’ll score a price that’s 41% off.
You can even pair it with your Alexa for added peace of mind.
Try some fun virtual reality games with the Meta Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset. Or snag this for someone on your holiday list this year. (Amazon.com)
This was the electronic of choice during last year’s holiday season and is still a top choice among gaming addicts.
With this deal, you can get in on the virtual reality action at 17% off.
PACK FOR YOUR HOLIDAYS WITH THESE AMAZON TRAVEL ESSENTIALS
Travel universes in blockbuster fantasies, scare yourself witless in horror adventures — or squad up with friends to save the world.
The possibilities are nearly endless!
This refurbished Apple iPhone 11 is 11% off the retail price. (Amazon.com)
One person’s trash is another’s treasure with Amazon’s refurbished shop.
It offers excellent pre-owned Apple items at severe discounts.
GRAB THESE 12 COOKING ESSENTIALS FROM AMAZON TO COOK OUTSIDE THIS THANKSGIVING
Take, for example, the iPhone 11 — which you can score for 11% off the retail price of $307.
This Amazon Fire Tablet is currently listed at a whopping 36% off. (Amazon.com)
If you’ve always wanted a tablet but just never got around to taking the plunge, now may be the time with this 36% off deal.
Enjoy your favorite apps, make Zoom calls, and handle much more with this tablet’s fast, responsive and powerful octa-core processor and long-lasting battery life.
Go big or go home with this 75-inch Toshiba Smart TV as you binge-watch your favorite shows or sporting events. (Amazon.com)
Everything looks better on a big-screen TV — especially a high-definition 4K smart TV with all the bells and whistles.
This Toshiba allows you to see all of your content in one place with the clearest picture modern technology allows, for under $500 (and 38% off).
For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.
Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.
Fun stories about food, relationships, the great outdoors and more.
Subscribed
You’ve successfully subscribed to this newsletter!
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.
Black Friday deals 2023: 5 tech products to snag on Amazon right now – Fox News
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.