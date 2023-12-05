Organizations urged to secure Microsoft 365 against malicious activity | AHA News – American Hospital Association

In response to recent malicious activity identified in a federal civilian agency’s Microsoft 365 audit logs, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and FBI July 12 released guidance to help health care and other critical infrastructure organizations detect similar malicious activity and secure their cloud environments. The agencies recommend implementing audit logging and other preventive measures, reporting suspicious activity to them and contacting Microsoft for mitigation actions due to the cloud-based infrastructure affected.

“Microsoft has linked this malicious activity to a China-based threat group tracked as ‘Storm-0558,’” said John Riggi, AHA’s national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “The revelation of this threat also coincides with the reported move by the Administration to limit Chinese companies’ access to U.S. cloud providers. This threat also demonstrates that once again no organization is immune from cyberthreats, including the federal government, and that cloud environments are not necessarily more secure than on-premises environments. It is essential that individual organizations configure cloud security controls as enumerated in the alert and closely monitor their cloud applications for anomalous behavior.”

For more information on this or other cyber and risk issues, contact Riggi at jriggi@aha.org. For the latest cyber and risk resources and threat intelligence, visit aha.org/cybersecurity.

