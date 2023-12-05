Apple iPhone 15 Pro Features: USB-C Port, New Design, Thinner Bezels – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.
Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.
Bloomberg Investigates takes viewers on an immersive journey to the heart of our most powerful reporting. Each investigation is recounted by award-winning journalists and the people who are living the story.
Bitcoin’s ‘Jet-Fueled’ 16% Six-Day Jump Takes Token Past $44,000
Bain Capital to Invest $50 Million More in Vietnam’s Masan Group
Milei Picks Santiago Bausili to Lead Argentina Central Bank
Australian Economy Surprisingly Slows as Rates Damp Spending
Fed Is Done Hiking, But Rates to Stay High for a Long Time, PNC CEO Says
JetBlue-Spirit Deal Judge Weighs Impact on Low-Fare Passengers
Brazil Airline Gol Eyes Restructuring Just Months After Last Overhaul
SoftBank Mobile Arm Buys Irish Telco in Bet on Driverless Cars
Amazon Targets Shein With Big Fee Cuts for Cheap Apparel Sellers
Severe Cyclone Makes Landfall in India, Eight People Killed
Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity
Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets
OpenAI Rival Mistral Nears $2 Billion Valuation With Andreessen Horowitz Backing
Chinese Experts Push Back at Moody’s for Cutting Bond Outlook
Yellen Appeals to Congress as Republicans Block Fresh Aid to Ukraine
New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic
Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion
Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says
Did King Charles and Biden Wear Ties That Bind?
The Murky Uses of India’s Private Credit Funds
The Philippines Is Battling a Resurgent Islamic State Threat
Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics
Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown
Can This Startup Revive Soviet-Era Hydrofoil Tech?
Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism
Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus
Humanity Is on the Verge of 5 Climate ‘Tipping Points,’ Report Warns
UK Unprepared for Climate Change-Led Extreme Weather Events
This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023
Amsterdam to Cut Speed Limits 40% to Improve Road Safety
Hungary Plans to Build €6 Billion Dubai-Style Budapest District
South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally
Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In
IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases
Apple is just weeks away from introducing the iPhone 15 and next-generation watches. The new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward the company’s dream iPhone, though changes to the Apple Watch will be more modest. Also: Samsung unveils its own new phones, tablets and watches.
Last week in Power On: Apple Vision Pro headset hinges on apps, but don’t expect developers to flock to it.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Features: USB-C Port, New Design, Thinner Bezels – Bloomberg
