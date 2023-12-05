Apple iPhone 15 Pro Features: USB-C Port, New Design, Thinner Bezels – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world

Bloomberg Markets Asia. Live from Hong Kong, bringing you the most important global business and breaking markets news information as it happens.

Live market coverage co-anchored from Hong Kong and New York. Overnight on Wall Street is daytime in Asia. Markets never sleep, and neither does Bloomberg. Track your investments 24 hours a day, around the clock from around the world.

Bloomberg Investigates takes viewers on an immersive journey to the heart of our most powerful reporting. Each investigation is recounted by award-winning journalists and the people who are living the story.

Bitcoin’s ‘Jet-Fueled’ 16% Six-Day Jump Takes Token Past $44,000

Bain Capital to Invest $50 Million More in Vietnam’s Masan Group

Milei Picks Santiago Bausili to Lead Argentina Central Bank

Australian Economy Surprisingly Slows as Rates Damp Spending

Fed Is Done Hiking, But Rates to Stay High for a Long Time, PNC CEO Says

JetBlue-Spirit Deal Judge Weighs Impact on Low-Fare Passengers

Brazil Airline Gol Eyes Restructuring Just Months After Last Overhaul

SoftBank Mobile Arm Buys Irish Telco in Bet on Driverless Cars

Amazon Targets Shein With Big Fee Cuts for Cheap Apparel Sellers

Severe Cyclone Makes Landfall in India, Eight People Killed

Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity

Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets

OpenAI Rival Mistral Nears $2 Billion Valuation With Andreessen Horowitz Backing

Chinese Experts Push Back at Moody’s for Cutting Bond Outlook

Yellen Appeals to Congress as Republicans Block Fresh Aid to Ukraine

New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic

Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion

Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals

Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says

Did King Charles and Biden Wear Ties That Bind?

The Murky Uses of India’s Private Credit Funds

The Philippines Is Battling a Resurgent Islamic State Threat

Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics

Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown

Can This Startup Revive Soviet-Era Hydrofoil Tech?

Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism

Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus

Humanity Is on the Verge of 5 Climate ‘Tipping Points,’ Report Warns

UK Unprepared for Climate Change-Led Extreme Weather Events

This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023

Amsterdam to Cut Speed Limits 40% to Improve Road Safety

Hungary Plans to Build €6 Billion Dubai-Style Budapest District

South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally

Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In

IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases

Apple is just weeks away from introducing the iPhone 15 and next-generation watches. The new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward the company’s dream iPhone, though changes to the Apple Watch will be more modest. Also: Samsung unveils its own new phones, tablets and watches.

Last week in Power On: Apple Vision Pro headset hinges on apps, but don’t expect developers to flock to it.

