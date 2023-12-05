Verizon Communications (VZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance

In the latest trading session, Verizon Communications (VZ) closed at $38.05, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 2.79% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 8.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Verizon Communications as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Verizon Communications to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 11.85%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.93 billion, up 1.12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.68 per share and revenue of $138.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.65% and +0.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Verizon Communications. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% lower within the past month. Verizon Communications is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Verizon Communications is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.5, which means Verizon Communications is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 1.94. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VZ's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.77 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Saving for retirement is an essential goal for many Americans, but achieving the ideal savings target remains elusive for many. In 2023, the average American retiree had about $170,726 in retirement savings, a decrease from $191,659 at the beginning of 2022. This 10% reduction is significantly lower than the recommended $555,000. Only 12% of retirees have achieved or exceeded this recommended savings amount. Don’t Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How d

The Federal Reserve’s 2022 consumer finance survey unveils a striking picture of American prosperity, revealing that the mean net worth of the average household has ascended to $1.06 million, a 23% from $868,000 in 2019. This statistic, while impressive, masks a more nuanced and unequal economic landscape. Despite the seemingly thriving financial status of American households, the reality is more complex, particularly for the middle class. The COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically impacted econom

JPMorgan's Jason Hunter sees the S&P 500 slumping to around 3,500 points by next summer, and says the "odds are stacked in favor of a hard landing."

Broadcom's (AVGO) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strong networking solutions revenues, driven by the robust adoption of Tomahawk and Jericho switches.

“The primary risk that could knock us off course is a Federal Reserve that remains fixated on inflation fears.”

AMD is to launch a chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems on Wednesday that could help it compete with Nvidia.

Many people have turned to annuities as a reliable means of securing a stable income during retirement. Financial advisers often highlight annuities as a prudent choice for those looking to manage retirement finances effectively. With a $150,000 annuity, the monthly income potential varies based on several key factors, such as the type of annuity chosen, the age of the annuitant and the length of the payout period. Annuities, which are financial products offered by insurance companies, serve as

Employees don’t necessarily want to work from home; they really just want to have options.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock started trading at $104.27 on Nov. 29, with a market cap exceeding $414 billion. The 52-week low price for Exxon was $98.02, and the 52-week high was $120.07. The dividend for the quarter ending June to September was $0.91 per share against $0.88 for the same period of 2022, according to the company's 10-Q filing on Oct. 31. The cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share, higher than $2.64 per share for the preceding year. Dividend paymen

The “Shark Tank” star with a $100 million net worth says paying 20% down is key—and explains why.

I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.

Beijing has rolled out stimulus packages and ramped up borrowing in a bid to support the embattled Chinese economy this year.

(Bloomberg) — Michael Dell is taking steps to donate Dell Technologies Inc. shares worth as much as $1.74 billion.Most Read from BloombergTreasury Frenzy Drives 10-Year Yield Below 4.2%: Markets WrapBiden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t RunningMoody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising DebtTruck-Stop Billionaire Fights Warren Buffett to Increase $18 Billion Fortune How Suspects Laundered Billions in Singapore for YearsDell converted 25 million shares owned

Cities and provinces across the country have accumulated a massive amount of hidden debt following years of unchecked borrowing and spending.

The company's shares fell about 2% in early trade. The consumer goods giant said it would take a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment charge before tax in the current quarter ending Dec. 31 on its Gillette business. P&G, which bought Gillette for $57 billion in 2005, gets about 8% of its total sales from the grooming business.

Oil-related equities face a headwind next year, according to analysts at Citi: excess spare capacity.

John Chambers warns of AI fallout ahead but says the technology is unstoppable. He shared his candid views on the outlook for OpenAI, Microsoft, Google and others.

Chewy's (CHWY) third-quarter fiscal 2023 performance is likely to show gains from efforts related to e-commerce, product assortments and innovation.

It's been a rough year for most S&P 500 investors chasing dividends. But there are pockets of dividend paying stocks that are working.

