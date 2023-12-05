New Netflix Movies: 'The Killer,' 'Maestro,' And 23 Other Fall Movies To Watch in 2023 – Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ladies of the ’80s: A Divas Christmas’ on Lifetime, in Which a Reunion Special Sparks Romance, Forgiveness, and a Food Fight

Barbenheimer brought movie theaters back this summer, but the 2023 Netflix fall movie slate proves that streaming is still very much going strong.

This year, the streamer is making sure you have plenty of content to watch while you curl up with a mug of hot apple cider on your couch. You can expect over 25 new Netflix original movies between now and the end of the year. That includes Oscar hopefuls like David Fincher’s The Killer, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, and George C. Wolfe’s Rustin. It also includes exciting festival acquisitions from up-and-comers, like Chloe Domont’s Fair Play and Grant Singer’s Reptile. And, of course, it even includes Netflix’s latest silly Christmas original, which this year will star Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood.

In other words, no matter what you’re looking for on Netflix, the streamer has something for everyone this fall. For your convenience, we’ve listed out the Netflix Fall 2023 movies and release dates below, along with the cast, director, log lines, and available photos for every film.

RELEASE DATE: September 6

DIRECTOR: Brian Knappenberger

Through compelling on-screen interviews and vérité, this investigative documentary will reveal the institutional cover-up and follow the whistleblowers fighting to bring justice against what was once one of America’s most beloved and trusted institutions.

RELEASE DATE: September 7 in theaters, September 15 on Netflix

STARS: Jaime Vadell, Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger

DIRECTOR: Pablo Larraín

The story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts.

RELEASE DATE: September 15

STARS: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, and Dexter Fletcher

DIRECTOR: Vanessa Caswill

After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) meets Oliver (Ben Hardy) in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seatmates into soulmates?

RELEASE DATE: September 19

STARS: Narrated by Jeff Daniels, featuring Charlie Day as Mike Veeck

DIRECTOR: Morgan Neville, Jeff Malmberg

Mike Veeck grew up in the shadow of his hustler father, Hall of Fame baseball owner Bill Veeck. The Veeck name became both legendary and notorious in professional baseball as they introduced the fun at ballparks — giveaways, theme nights, fireworks, and more. But it all came to a screeching halt when Mike blew up his father’s career. Exiled from the game he loved, the younger Veeck spent the next few decades clawing his way up from rock bottom, determined to redeem himself. After receiving distressing news, what started as a journey to reclaim the family legacy, became an opportunity to appreciate that family more fully. Directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville (20 Feet From Stardom) and Jeff Malmberg (Marwencol), narrated by Jeff Daniels, and featuring Charlie Day as a younger Veeck, The Saint of Second Chances is wildly unexpected, full of heart, and keeps you laughing through a comeback story unlike any other.

RELEASE DATE: September 22

STARS: Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Everly Carganilla, Connor Esterson, Billy Magnussen, D.J. Cotrona

DIRECTOR: Robert Rodriguez

When the children of the world’s greatest secret agents unwittingly help a powerful game developer unleash a computer virus that gives him control of all technology, they must become spies themselves to save their parents and the world.

RELEASE DATE: September 20 in theaters, September 27 on Netflix

STARS: Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade

DIRECTOR: Wes Anderson

A beloved Roald Dahl short story about a rich man who learns about a guru who can see without using his eyes and then sets out to master the skill in order to cheat at gambling.

RELEASE DATE: September 29 in theaters, October 6 on Netflix

STARS: Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Carmen Pitt, Karl Glusman, Matilda Lutz

DIRECTOR: Grant Singer

Following the brutal murder of a young real estate agent, a hardened detective attempts to uncover the truth in a case where nothing is as it seems, and by doing so dismantles the illusions in his own life.

RELEASE DATE: September 29 in theaters, October 13 on Netflix

STARS: Phoebe Dynevor, Alden Ehrenreich, Eddie Marsan

DIRECTOR: Chloe Domont

When a coveted promotion at a cutthroat financial firm arises, once supportive exchanges between lovers Emily (Phoebe Dynevor) and Luke (Alden Ehrenreich) begin to sour into something more sinister. As the power dynamics irrevocably shift in their relationship, the couple must face the true price of success and the unnerving limits of ambition. In her feature debut, writer-director Chloe Domont weaves a taut relationship thriller, staring down the destructive gender dynamics that pit partners against each other in a world that’s transforming faster than the rules can keep up. Also starring Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian de Souza, Fair Play unravels the uncomfortable collision of empowerment and ego.

RELEASE DATE: October 17

DIRECTOR: Christopher Holt

The Devil on Trial explores the first — and only — time “demonic possession” has officially been used as a defense in a US murder trial. Including firsthand accounts of alleged devil possession and a shocking murder, this extraordinary story forces reflection on our fear of the unknown.

RELEASE DATE: October 20

STARS: Bill Burr, Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Reign Edwards, Miles Robbins, Jackie Tohn, Rachael Harris

DIRECTOR: Bill Burr

RELEASE DATE: October 20 in theaters, October 27 on Netflix

STARS: Emily Blunt, Chris Evans, Catherine O’Hara, Chloe Coleman, Jay Duplass, Brian d’Arcy James, Amit Shah, Aubrey Dollar, Willie Raysor, and Andy Garcia

DIRECTOR: David Yates

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme. Dealing with her increasingly unhinged boss (Andy Garcia), the worsening medical condition of her daughter (Chloe Coleman), and a growing awareness of the devastation the company is causing forces Liza to examine her choices. Pain Hustlers is a sharp and revealing look at what some people do out of desperation and others do out of greed. The film is directed by BAFTA award winner David Yates, produced by Lawrence Grey, and also starring Catherine O’Hara, Jay Duplass, and Brian d’Arcy James.

RELEASE DATE: October 20 in theaters, November 3 on Netflix

STARS: Annette Bening, Jodie Foster, Rhys Ifans, Ethan Jones Romero, Luke Cosgrove, Jeena Yi, Eric T. Miller

DIRECTOR: Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin

A remarkable true story of tenacity, friendship, and the triumph of the human spirit, NYAD recounts a riveting chapter in the life of world-class athlete Diana Nyad. Three decades after giving up marathon swimming in exchange for a prominent career as a sports journalist, at the age of 60, Diana (four-time Academy Award nominee Annette Bening) becomes obsessed with completing an epic swim that always eluded her: the 110-mile trek from Cuba to Florida, often referred to as the “Mount Everest” of swims. Determined to become the first person to finish the swim without a shark cage, Diana goes on a thrilling four-year journey with her best friend and coach Bonnie Stoll (two-time Academy Award winner Jodie Foster) and a dedicated sailing team.

RELEASE DATE: October 27 in theaters, November 10 on Netflix

STARS: Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton

DIRECTOR: David Fincher

After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal. Based on the graphic novel series The Killer by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman.

RELEASE DATE: November 1

STARS: Adèle Exharchopoulos, Mélanie Laurent, Manon Bresch, Philippe Katerine, Félix Moat, and Isabelle Adjani in the role of Marraine

DIRECTOR: Mélanie Laurent

RELEASE DATE: November 3

DIRECTOR: Thom Zimny

For nearly 50 years, Sylvester Stallone has entertained millions with iconic characters and blockbuster franchises, from Rocky to Rambo to The Expendables. This retrospective documentary offers an intimate look at the Oscar-nominated actor-writer-director-producer, paralleling his inspirational underdog story with the indelible characters he has brought to life.

RELEASE DATE: November 15

FEATURING: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham

DIRECTOR: Roger Ross Williams

Oscar-winning director Roger Ross Williams brings Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s New York Times bestseller to the screen with Stamped from the Beginning. Published in 2016, Dr. Kendi’s National Book Award winner chronicles the entire story of anti-Black racist ideas and their staggering power over the course of American history.

Williams’ documentary adaptation uses vivid animations that illuminate figures and moments both well-known and obscure, both historical and contemporary. Leading female academics and activists such as Dr. Angela Davis, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, Brittany Packnett Cunningham, Dr. Jennifer L. Morgan, and Dr. Kendi guide viewers through a searing account of how racist tropes and imagery were developed and enshrined in American culture.

RELEASE DATE: November 3 in theaters, November 17 on Netflix

STARS: Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Jeffrey Wright

DIRECTOR: George C. Wolfe

The architect of 1963’s momentous March on Washington, Bayard Rustin was one of the greatest activists and organizers the world has ever known. He challenged authority, never apologized for who he was, what he believed, or who he desired. And he did not back down. He made history, and in turn, he was forgotten. Directed by DGA Award and five-time Tony Award winner George C. Wolfe and starring Emmy Award winner Colman Domingo, Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom.

RELEASE DATE: November 16

STARS: Heather Graham, Brandy Norwood, Matt Cedeño and Jason Biggs.

DIRECTOR: Mary Lambert

Every Christmas, Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect.

RELEASE DATE: November 17 in theaters, on Netflix December 1 (U.S. and Canada)

STARS: Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore, Charles Melton

DIRECTOR: Todd Haynes

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actor arrives to do research for a film about their past.

RELEASE DATE: November 21

STARS: Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Heidi Gardner, Nick Swardson, Nicholas Turturro, Robert Smigel, Jo Koy, Stephanie Hsu

DIRECTOR: Robert Smigel, Robert Marianetti, David Wachtenheim

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler (Hotel Transylvania, The Wedding Singer) delivers signature laughs in this coming-of-age animated musical comedy about the last year of elementary school – as seen through the eyes of a class pet. Jaded 74 year-old lizard Leo (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside, but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students – including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever…

RELEASE DATE: November 22 in theaters, December 20 on Netflix

STARS: Bradley Cooper, Carey Mulligan, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman

DIRECTOR: Bradley Cooper

Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love.

RELEASE DATE: November 30

STARS: Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers, Brady Noon, Bashir Salahuddin, Matthias Schweighöfer, Xosha Roquemore, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Paul Scheer, Fortune Feimster, Andrew Bachelor, Pete Holmes, Naomi Ekperigin, Dan Finnerty, Cyrus Arnold, Vanessa Carrasco, and Rita Moreno

DIRECTOR: McG

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch –– on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives –– can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal, and soccer tryout? Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Emma Myers and Brady Noon star in this family comedy directed by McG and based on the book Bedtime For Mommy by Amy Krouse-Rosenthal.

RELEASE DATE: December 8

STARS: Julia Roberts, Mahershala Ali, Ethan Hawke, Myha’la, Farrah Mackenzie, Charlie Evans and Kevin Bacon

DIRECTOR: Sam Esmail

A family’s vacation is upended when two strangers arrive at night, seeking refuge from a cyberattack that grows more terrifying by the minute, forcing everyone to come to terms with their places in a collapsing world.

RELEASE DATE: December 15

STARS: Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Thandiwe Newton, Romesh Ranganathan and Daniel Mays

DIRECTOR: Sam Fell

Having pulled off a death-defying escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger has finally found her dream – a peaceful island sanctuary for the whole flock, far from the dangers of the human world. When she and Rocky hatch a little girl called Molly, Ginger’s happy ending seems complete. But back on the mainland the whole of chicken-kind faces a new and terrible threat. For Ginger and her team, even if it means putting their own hard-won freedom at risk – this time, they’re breaking in!

RELEASE DATE: December 22

STARS: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, with Charlie Hunnam and Anthony Hopkins as the voice of “Jimmy”. Also starring Cary Elwes, Corey Stoll, Jena Malone, Fra Fee, Cleopatra Coleman, Alfonso Herrera, Stuart Martin, Staz Nair, Sky Yang, Rhian Rees, E. Duffy, Charlotte Maggi

DIRECTOR: Zack Snyder

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed.

