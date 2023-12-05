Bing's chat AI bot wants to be your new phone assistant. Here's how it's doing it – ZDNet

Most Popular

The new Bing featuring ChatGPT was unveiled in early February and has only been available to select users since. The experiences with the AI chatbot have ranged from slightly scary, to humorous, to really informative.

Regardless of the result, using the chatbot nearly always guarantees an interesting experience. Now, more users can get in on the fun.

In Depth: These experts are racing to protect AI from hackers. Time is running out

Microsoft is cranking up its availability by bringing the new chatbot to the new Bing mobile app, available on both iOS and Android. The Bing icon on the bottom of the app will start a chat session, where you can start interacting with the bot immediately.

Microsoft decided to bring the new Bing to mobile to facilitate on-the-go searches since “64% of searches occur on mobile phones,” according to Microsoft.

Queries are still limited to six chat turns per session and 60 total chats per day, even though Microsoft plans to expand to 100-total chat limit soon.

In addition to the expansion in access, Microsoft unveiled voice search for Bing on both mobile and desktop, a frequently requested feature according to Microsoft.

Also: Bing’s AI chatbot has a new chat session limit — again

The new Bing is also making its way to a somewhat unexpected space, Skype. Through this collaboration, you can get Bing’s opinion on a topic you are discussing with your friends or family simply by adding Bing to the conversation the same way you would add any other contact.

You can even choose how you want Bing to present the information to you as with formats including bullet points, texts, or a simplified response. If there is a language barrier, you can also ask Bing to translate its response as it is fluent in over 100 languages.

The Bing chatbot — both on desktop and mobile, as well as in Skype — is still only available to those on the Bing preview experience.

Also: Microsoft’s ChatGPT Bing question limit is creating more problems than answers

“If you’re among those awaiting access, we appreciate both your patience and your excitement,” Microsoft said. “We’re working as fast as possible to onboard more people every day. If you’re interested in trying it for yourself, please sign up for the Bing preview today.”

An earlier version of this article said the Bing chatbot was more widely available. The article has been amended to correctly note that it is still only available via the Bing preview experience.

source