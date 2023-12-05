7 Best New Shows on Hulu in September 2023 – Collider

‘Wrexham’, ‘Dragons’, and ‘American Horror Story’ return this month on Hulu

As summer draws to a close, Hulu is still pumping out plenty of new shows for the month of September. As always, the Disney-owned streaming platform is set to feature content from Hulu Originals, FX, Fox, and more. This month though, Hulu will also be getting some classic content straight from Disney+, perhaps functioning as an early sign of the already-announced merger of Disney+ and Hulu. To see what's in store and ready to watch for the upcoming month, here are just seven of the best new shows on Hulu in September 2023.

Available: September 1 | Creators: Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis

Starring: Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Lana Parrilla, Robert Carlyle, and Jared Gilmore

One of the shows that is already available on Disney+ but is now coming to Hulu is the cult-classic fantasy series, Once Upon a Time.

Concluding in 2018 after a rock-solid seven-season run, Once Upon a Time asks what would happen if famous fairy tale characters like Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin), Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), and more were brought into the real modern world and had their past lives erased from their memories. The result is the seemingly peaceful and normal seaside town of Storybrook, overseen by the vindictive mayor who is really the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla). The residents of the fairy tale world may have had their memories wiped, but there still remains the prophecy that one day, the daughter of two of the land's most beloved characters would save them all and break the curse. That individual ends up being Emma Swan (Jennifer Morrison) – a skeptical young woman who finds herself thrust into the magical goings-on of Storybrook after the child she gave up for adoption arrives at her doorstep.

All seven seasons of Once Upon a Time will be available to stream on Hulu starting Friday, September 1.

Available: September 13 | Creators: Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey

Starring: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Karina Willis, and Kate Owens

After she faced all manner of specters in Insidious: The Red Door, Sinclair Daniel will be a part of a more socially conscious thriller tale with The Other Black Girl. Executive produced by Rashida Jones, Daniel plays the character of Nella. This ambitious young assistant has slowly risen up the ranks of her company despite clear and present racism from her peers. An unexpected speed bump occurs when Hazel (Ashleigh Murray), another black woman, begins working at the company. Nella is consistently unclear whether Hazel will be a coworker she can relate to and befriend or a significant competitor she'll have to go up against. Things get even stranger once Nella begins to have strange visions while she's at work.

The complete first season of The Other Black Girl will be available to stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, September 13.

Available: September 13 (Premieres September 12 on FX)

Starring: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

In November 2020, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney shocked the world of English football when they announced they would be buying the club of Wrexham A.F.C. The story really had the early making of a classic fictionalized underdog story, which is perhaps why FX decided to follow it in their hit docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. Now that the team has partially accomplished its Cinderella story by getting promoted in their recent season, Season 2 of the series is set to explore what's next for Reynolds and McElhenney's team.

The first episode of Welcome to Wrexham Season 2 will premiere on FX on Tuesday, September 12, with the episode coming to Hulu one day later on Wednesday, September 13. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Tuesday on FX and every subsequent Wednesday on Hulu.

Available: September 14 | Creator: Henry Gilroy

Starring: Jeremy Shada, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Marcus Scribner, and Vincent Tong

Dreamworks' How to Train Your Dragon franchise continues to grow and expand its surprisingly complex world and lore, with a prime example being Dragons: The Nine Realms. Rather than take place during the age of the Vikings like the original trilogy of films, Dragons: The Nine Realms reveals what became of the universe during the modern era, several hundred years after the events of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. Here, a new group of young heroes comes into contact with a new generation of dragons, while many nefarious individuals try to use the legendary beings for their own devices.

The complete seventh season of Dragons: The Nine Realms will be available to stream on Hulu on Thursday, September 14.

Available: September 21 (Premieres September 20 on FX) | Creators: Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy

Starring: Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne

Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy's Emmy-winning horror anthology series returns with an all-new story, this time being just the first half of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1. This new horrifying story will center on Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts) – a successful actress who is having difficulty with fertility despite wanting to have children. Struggling to balance her professional life as a movie star and her desire to be a parent, it isn't long before Anna Victoria is pursued by the terrifying supernatural figures that the anthology series is so well known for.

The first episode of American Horror Story: Delicate Part 1 will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 20, with the episode coming to Hulu one day later on Thursday, September 21. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Wednesday on FX and every subsequent Thursday on Hulu.

Available: September 25 (Premieres September 24 on Fox) | Creator: Dan Harmon

Starring: Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, and Hannah Waddingham

Following the phenomenal success of hit shows like Community and Rick and Morty, creator Dan Harmon is back with an all-new adult-animated comedy, Krapopolis. The long-in-development project features a comedic take on Ancient Greece, taking place in a city where mythological humans, gods, and monsters attempt to coexist in a massive city. The series also boasts a trio of television comedy royalty, including The IT Crowd's Richard Ayoade, What We Do in the Shadows' Matt Berry, and Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham.

The first episode of Krapopolis will premiere on Fox on Sunday, September 24, with the episode coming to Hulu one day later on Monday, September 25. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Sunday on Fox and every subsequent Monday on Hulu.

Available: September 28 (Premieres September 27 on Fox)

Starring: Nick Cannon, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong

Fox's wildly successful twist on the singing competition formula returns for its tenth consecutive season. Once again featuring Nick Cannon as the host and boasting the familiar judging panel of Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong, a group of celebrities concealed by elaborate costumes will compete for the top prize. They do this all while the judges try to guess which celebrity is behind the mask.

The first episode of The Masked Singer will premiere on Fox on Wednesday, September 27, with the episode coming to Hulu one day later on Thursday, September 28. After the premiere, the remaining episodes will premiere every following Wednesday on Fox and every subsequent Thursday on Hulu.

In addition to being a die-hard fan of filmmaking, television, video gaming, and anything else with a gripping narrative, Aidan Kelley is also a passionate and detail-oriented writer and journalist at Collider.com. A lover of all genres, some of Aidan’s favorite topics are Singin’ in the Rain, Star Wars, Marvel, John Wick, and everything pertaining to acting icon Tim Curry. In addition to his work as a Senior Resource Writer, Aidan has also contributed to Collider’s features and news reporting sections. He has covered major industry events, such as San Diego Comic-Con and the D23 Expo, and interviewing experience with The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder star Jo Marie Payton. This sincere love for the art of storytelling began at a young age, with Aidan making video movie reviews for the news program at his local high school. That love only increased over the years, with an ongoing career in independent filmmaking and screenwriting after graduating with a degree in Film and television from DePaul University.

