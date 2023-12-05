Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction as LUNC Becomes Best Performing Coin of the Day – Time to Buy? – Cryptonews

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

In the ever-volatile world of cryptocurrencies, Terra Luna Classic (LUNC) has made significant waves today. Despite its price currently standing at a modest $0.000060, the coin boasts an impressive 24-hour trading volume of $3 million.

Although Terra Classic has witnessed a slight 2.50% dip in the past day, it has managed to secure its position at #86 on CoinMarketCap’s rankings, with a robust market cap of $345 million.

With over 5.8 trillion LUNC coins in circulation, the question arises: given its recent performance, is now the right time to invest in Terra Luna Classic?

Upon analyzing the technical indicators of Terra Luna Classic (LUNC), the coin appears to be trading with a bearish bias.

It has dipped below the $0.000059 support zone, and there’s potential for a further decline to the next immediate support level at $0.00005836.

The 50-day EMA line hovers around $0.000060, currently posing a significant challenge for LUNC.

If it remains below this level, LUNC is likely to continue its bearish trajectory, potentially descending towards the $0.000058 target.

Oscillator indicators for LUNC, such as the RSI and MACD, also suggest a bearish trend as they reside in the sell zone.

Therefore, it would be prudent to closely monitor the $0.000060 level for potential selling opportunities.

Conversely, should there be a bullish breakout above the $0.000060 level, it could propel the LUNC price towards $0.000062 or even $0.000064.

At present, savvy investors are venturing into various crypto investment options, with WSM emerging as a standout.

The $WSM presale, a cryptocurrency inspired by internet memes, has ignited significant interest among the investment circle.

Originated by Wall Street Memes, a renowned online platform acclaimed for its rapport with these investors, the coin promises intrigue.

The crypto endeavor by Wall Street Memes has been met with overwhelming reception, raking in upwards of $300,000 on its initial day, culminating in a staggering $25 million overall.

In its current presale phase, WSM tokens can be acquired for $0.0337.

This presents an unmissable avenue teeming with growth prospects. Capitalize on the opportunity and be an early participant in Wall Street Memes’ promising venture.

Buy $WSM Here

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

The information on this website is for educational purposes only, and investing carries risks. Always do your research before investing, and be prepared for potential losses.

18+ and Gambling: Online gambling rules vary by country; please follow them. This website provides entertainment content, and using it means you accept out terms. We may include partnership links, but they don’t affect our ratings or recommendations.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

source