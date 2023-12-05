Apple iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro: Detailed dimensions and weight of all four iPhone 15 successors leaked – Notebookcheck.net

Its of course questionable, how reliable such early information about dimensions and the weight of new iPhones is, one year ahead of their launch in September of 2024. Macrumors calls the information "preliminary" for a good reason, because the iPhone 16 prototypes can still change several times in the next 11 to 12 months, although at least the dimensions of the chassis will probably not vary too much. The details about the iPhone 15 successors confirm some of the previous rumors and leaks, for example about the larger displays of the two Pro models, which are expected to grow from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches and from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches.

The two basic iPhones of 2024, on the other hand, will change little to nothing in terms of size. Only the weight will increase by 2 grams each, to 173 grams for the iPhone 16 and 203 grams for the iPhone 16 Plus. The currently diagonally arranged camera duo is supposed to return to the vertical arrangement of earlier iPhone generations before the iPhone 13, and the action button will also make its way down to the two basic iPhone 16 models next year where it will replace the mute switch. As for the materials (aluminum and matte glass on the back), nothing is likely to change in 2024.

The more interesting innovations are in the successors of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Specifically, 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch displays are expected, rounded up we can call them 6.3 inch and 6.9 inch panels. This has an impact on the case dimensions and the weight. Compared to their predecessors, both iPhone 16 Pro models will be heavier, taller and a bit wider, but not thicker. The concrete specifications according to Macrumors sources are as follows:

The materials are not expected to change next year, so it remains with Grade 5 titanium for the frame and the same rounded design with flat side edges. Besides the action button a second new button is supposed to make it easier to snap quick photos. Bonus info: According to Ice Universe the iPhone 16 Pro will have about 1.3 to 1.4 mm thin display bezels.

Macrumors

source