NASA Sets Coverage for Next SpaceX Resupply Launch to Space Station – NASA

Editor’s note: This advisory was updated Nov. 8, 2023, to reflect a change in participants for the prelaunch media teleconference.

Editor’s note: This advisory was updated Nov. 3, 2023, to reflect a change in the launch date for NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 mission.

Editor’s note: This release was updated on Nov. 1, to reflect a change in the docking time for NASA’s SpaceX CRS-29 mission.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting 8:28 p.m. EST Thursday, Nov. 9, to launch the company’s 29th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Live launch coverage will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and on the agency’s website, with prelaunch events starting Wednesday, Nov. 8. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will deliver new science investigations, food, supplies, and equipment to the international crew, including NASA’s AWE (Atmospheric Waves Experiment), which studies atmospheric gravity waves to understand the flow of energy through Earth’s upper atmosphere and space.

The spacecraft also will deliver NASA’s ILLUMA-T (Integrated Laser Communications Relay Demonstration Low-Earth-Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal), which aims to test high data rate laser communications from the space station to Earth via the agency’s LCRD (Laser Communications Relay Demonstration). Together, ILLUMA-T and LCRD will complete NASA’s first two-way, end-to-end laser communications relay system.

Arrival to the station is planned for 5:21 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 11. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft will dock autonomously to the forward-facing port of the station’s Harmony module.

The spacecraft is expected to spend about a month attached to the orbital outpost before it returns to Earth with research and return cargo, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

The deadline has passed for media accreditation for in-person coverage of this launch. The agency’s media accreditation policy is available online. More information about media accreditation is available by emailing: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov.

Full coverage of this mission is as follows (all times Eastern and subject to change based on operations) Follow the International Space Station blog for updates.

Wednesday, Nov. 8

4 p.m. – Prelaunch media teleconference (no earlier than one hour after completion of the Launch Readiness Review) with the following participants:

Media may ask questions during the media teleconference by phone only. For the dial-in number and passcode, please contact the Kennedy newsroom no later than 5 p.m. EST Monday, Nov. 6, at: ksc-newsroom@mail.nasa.gov

Thursday, Nov. 9

8 p.m. – NASA TV launch commentary begins

8:28 p.m. – Launch

Saturday, Nov. 11

3:45 a.m. – NASA TV coverage begins for Dragon docking to the space station

5:21 a.m. – Docking

Coverage is subject to change based on real-time operational activities. Follow the International Space Station blog for updates.

NASA Television launch coverage

Live coverage of the launch on NASA Television will begin at 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9. For downlink information, schedules, and links to streaming video, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/nasatv

Audio only of the news conferences and launch coverage will be carried on the NASA “V” circuits, which may be accessed by dialing 321-867-1220, -1240, or -7135. On launch day, the full mission broadcast can be heard on -1220 and -1240, while the countdown net only can be heard on -7135 beginning approximately one hour before the mission broadcast begins.

On launch day, live coverage of the launch without NASA Television commentary will be carried on the NASA Television media channel.

NASA website launch coverage

Launch day coverage of the mission will be available on the NASA website. Coverage will include live streaming and blog updates beginning no earlier than 8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 9, as the countdown milestones occur. On-demand streaming video and photos of the launch will be available shortly after liftoff. For questions about countdown coverage, contact the NASA Kennedy newsroom at 321-867-2468. Follow countdown coverage on our launch blog for updates.

Attend launch virtually

Members of the public can register to attend this launch virtually. Registrants will receive mission updates and activities by email. NASA’s virtual guest program for this mission also includes curated launch resources, notifications about related opportunities, and a virtual guest passport stamp following a successful launch.

Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo o Messod Bendayan a: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov o messod.c.bendayan@nasa.gov.

Learn more about NASA’s SpaceX commercial resupply services missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov/spacex

