Tom Brady Links Up With Mr. Beast – Football – HotNewHipHop

Tom Brady recently linked up with the biggest YouTuber on the planet.

Tom Brady is easily one of the most recognizable athletes in the entire world. Although he is no longer playing professional football, you cannot deny his popularity. After all, he brought six Super Bowls to the New England area. Moreover, he was able to win a seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even if you hate Brady with a passion, you cannot deny just how legendary he is. Brady will be inducted into the Hall of Fame as soon he is eligible, and we know that moment will be spectacular.

Now that he is out of the league, Brady can focus his attention on various other projects. After all, he has to have other interests beyond just football. Otherwise, he would be a cyborg on his way to a 24th season in the NFL. Overall, Brady is a well-connected guy and that is certainly evident when you look at his podcast. Speaking of that podcast, Brady may very well have a special guest soon. We know this because he recently took to Twitter with a picture of himself and Mr. Beast.



In the photo captioned above, Brady wrote “thanks for all you do.” Additionally, the photo had an eye emoji on it. There is absolutely zero indication of what these two may be cooking up. However, it is clear that these two are going to be collaborating soon. Mr. Beast is a very famous YouTube star with over 138 million subscribers. His videos are known for being truly insane, and we can only imagine what he would cook up with someone like Brady. Although, as we noted earlier, it could just be a podcast appearance.

There has actually been quite a bit of controversy surrounding Mr. Beast. Throughout many of his videos, Mr. Beast will provide charitable contributions to people in need. That said, sometimes the spectacle of it all comes across as exploitative. As with anything on the internet, this has become a very divisive issue. Either way, Mr. Beast and Tom Brady have made each other’s acquaintance, and we cannot wait to see what comes of it. Let us know what you think they are cooking up, in the comments down below.

