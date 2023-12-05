The VALORANT April Fools Patch Notes are Hilarious – ClutchPoints

VALORANT isn't one to shy away from humor, and we got to see their take on a hilarious (but game-breaking) VALORANT April Fools patch notes.

Cypher's Revenge

Prior to the patch notes releasing, VALORANT initially trolled the player base with a new 5v1 game mode called “Cypher's Revenge,” featuring an insanely overpowered Cypher, because he knows exactly where you are.



“We’re interrupting our normal patch cadence as we have made some updates to VALORANT that have been in the works for a while now. We have also been made aware that our typical patch notes are hard to understand for everyday VALORANT players such as yourself.

Check out the changes to VALORANT below along with a translation so that everyone can understand just what exactly is going on. Enjoy!”

Agent Updates

Wingman can now pick up and shoot guns

Proximity to Brimstone’s beard adds rapid fire

Competitive Updates

VALORANT e-daters in Ranked will automatically be funneled to a dedicated queue where they can only hear one another’s voice comms

Gameplay Systems Updates

Shots fired while in spawn will now shoot into enemy spawn

Jett dash is now cooldown based instead of charge based and the cooldown is now set to 0.5 seconds

Maps Updates

Breeze is now the only map, and it comes with cabanas and adirondack chairs

Modes Updates

Suss Teammate Mode: Solo queue with scoreboard and comms turned off

Performance Updates

In Game Leads will now get an “aged” effect face filter applied to their Agent

XC Enriquez · 1 week ago

Progression Updates

You can now progress the Battlepass on your stationary bike

Social Updates

Use of “VALORANT Accent” in voice comms is now automatically translated

Weapons Updates

We've seen the online banter of which is better: Vandal or Phantom. To make the decision easier, we are removing the Vandal from the shop.

Regardless to say, (unfortunately?) none of these changes are actually coming to VALORANT. Yes, we checked.

About the Author

XCEnriquez is a long-time player of games, with tech and anime on the side. He has spent countless hours on MOBAs, single-player RPGs, and JRPGS, and likes talking about them too.

