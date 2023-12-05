Dogecoin Price Prediction as DOGE Shoots Up After Elon Changes Twitter Name to X – Will DOGE Become Official … – Cryptonews

A quick 3min read about today’s crypto news!

The Dogecoin price has risen by 5% in the past 24 hours, rallying to $0.075537 after Twitter rebranded itself to ‘X’.

DOGE holders have interpreted the change as a sign that Elon Musk wants to push ahead with his vision for Twitter, which for some means that he will bring cryptocurrency – and Dogecoin – payments to the social network.

The rekindling of this expectation has caused DOGE to shoot up by 2% in the past hour, while the meme token is also up by 6% in a week and by 12% in the last 30 days,

However, it would be premature to assume that Twitter’s rebranding means that it will integrate DOGE payments anytime soon, with no one at the social media company mentioning such a possibility since Elon Musk bought it in October 2022.

DOGE’s indicators have shot up in the past few hours, following Twitter’s rebranding, although it’s not clear how long the current momentum will last.

For example, DOGE’s relative strength index (purple) shot up to 70 a few hours ago, in a sign of strong incoming momentum.

However, it has since dipped back down to 60, implying that DOGE’s rally may already be calming down.

On the other hand, the altcoin’s 30-day moving average (yellow) continues to rise further above its 200-day average (blue), so it’s still possible that it could gain more in the next few hours or days.

This possibility is also suggested by DOGE’s support level (green), which has risen steadily in the past couple of weeks, providing the altcoin with a higher base from which to pursue new peaks.

As stated above, the cause of Dogecoin’s strength today is, once again, Elon Musk and Twitter, the latter of which has rebranded to ‘X’ and changed its famous bird logo.

This has led people to believe that the introduction of cryptocurrency and/or DOGE payments isn’t very far, with some observers noting that Elon Musk has changed his location on his Twitter/X profile to “𝕏Ð” (the latter being Dogecoin’s symbol).

While Musk flirted with the idea of Dogecoin payments on Twitter when he first proposed buying the social network (back in 2022), he hasn’t explicit outlined plans to introduce such payments since becoming the network’s owner.

Instead, he has continued dropping ‘hints’ like the one above, which a cynic would probably argue are just attempts to boost the price of a cryptocurrency he self-confessedly owns.

Still, there have been reliable reports that Twitter/X does plan to bring payments of some form to its platform, even if it’s likely to begin with fiat-based transfers.

As such, we cannot rule out the possibility that DOGE will one day come to Twitter/X, and that when it does it will will rally massively.

But for now, it may rise as high as $0.078 in the next few days before possibly reaching $0.080 in the next few weeks.

It’s likely that it may be some time before DOGE enjoys a really substantial rally, leaving traders who want more immediate or short-term gains having to look elsewhere.

