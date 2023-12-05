Amazon Black Friday 2023: When it starts and what the deals are – The Arizona Republic

Get ready to shop: Amazon is kicking off Black Friday festivities early this year.

The first wave of deals is set to drop on Nov. 17 and continue through Cyber Monday.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals will be open to all customers, but this year Amazon will offer exclusive invitation-only deals to Prime members who request an invite and are accepted.

The goal is to prevent items from selling out in mere seconds and ensure a fair chance for interested shoppers. The anticipated deals cover a wide range of products, including Amazon devices, beauty products, smart home tech, kitchen appliances, video games and clothing.

Shop local:2023 Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in metro Phoenix

Amazon’s 2023 Black Friday discounts include electronics, toys, home goods, fashion, beauty and Amazon devices.

Among the savings are up to 70% off on Amazon devices, up to 56% off select Shark vacuums and up to 30% off toys and games.

New deals emerge frequently, with updates every five minutes during select periods throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Black Friday falls on the day after Thanksgiving, so it’s Friday, Nov. 24 this year.

Got a story you want to share? Reach out at Tiffany.Acosta@gannett.com. Follow @tiffsario on Instagram.

Support local journalism and subscribe to azcentral.com.

source