Nothing Phone (2) Specs Leaked Ahead of Summer Launch – Beebom

Nothing’s Phone (1) arguably turned heads owing to its interesting semi-transparent design. And now, it would make sense for us to wait for the Nothing Phone (2), which was recently confirmed to arrive this summer. Ahead of a nearing launch timeline, we now have the phone’s specs with us (leaked of course), giving us an idea of what it will be like. Here are the details.

Nothing Phone (2) Details Surface

The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) details have surfaced on Twitter. It is revealed that the Phone (2) will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display, which is similar to the Phone (1) screen. It is also expected with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As confirmed a while ago, the smartphone will have the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset making Nothing’s phone leave the mid-ranger label and enter the high-end league. This will likely be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. There could be three RAM+Storage configurations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB. There might not be the option to expand the storage!

The camera department is likely to house a 50MP main snapper with OIS (again, like the predecessor), along with unknown two snappers. Expect a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging and wireless charging support (numbers aren’t known), NothingOS 1.5 based on Android 13, dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more. Interestingly, the Nothing Phone (2) is slated to support satellite communications, along with NFC, 5G, and more.

As for the design, it will be taking ahead the Phone (1)’s transparent design, as confirmed by a recent teaser. While the Glyph Interface is familiar, there will be a prominent red LED, which could have different functionalities. The price could be under Rs 50,000. Concrete details are still behind the curtains and we should know about them once the phone launches soon.

You should know that the aforementioned details are not official and we will have to wait for some to arrive. Now the teasers have started coming in, an exact launch date along with some more information is expected soon. So, stay tuned for further updates, and do share your thoughts on the Phone (2)’s leaked details in the comments below.

Started off as a stranger but tech is more like a good friend, thanks to over 5 years in the industry. While everything is attractive about tech, phones, social media, and quirky gadgets attract me the most. When not working, I find my solace in shopping and everything that concerns doggos!

