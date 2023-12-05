New York, NY –News Direct– Finance News

It's been an up-and-down week for Ethereum investors, with the token's price dropping by 4% before reversing from the $1,850 level.

$ETH investors are now wondering where the token will go next – and ChatGPT has provided some insights that could prove invaluable.

Alongside ChatGPT's thoughts on Ethereum, the model has highlighted several altcoins that could experience significant price swings in the latter half of 2023.

At the time of writing, $ETH is hovering around the $1,880 level, having experienced significant volatility over the past day.

The token is positioned just below the vital $1,900 level, where price was halted in its tracks on Monday.

Ethereum has not consistently traded above this level since mid-April, when price soared past the $2,000 region for the first time in eight months.

Unfortunately, this bullish momentum was short-lived, and the $ETH price has sunk to the current level.

Fortunately for Ethereum bulls, ChatGPT is highly optimistic about the token's prospects for the short term.

According to ChatGPT, $ETH could return to the $2,100 level by the end of the month. This would represent an 11% boost from today’s price.

This optimistic forecast will be an encouraging sign for $ETH investors, who have seen the token struggle to maintain a consistent uptrend in recent weeks.

Aside from Ethereum, ChatGPT is also bullish on several other cryptos – with Wall Street Memes ($WSM) being the one the model is most optimistic about.

Wall Street Memes is a recently-launched presale cryptocurrency inspired by the super-popular WallStreetBets Reddit community, which has ingrained itself in social media meme culture.

Although Wall Street Memes' presale only kicked off last Friday, it has already generated massive attention from retail traders, leading to over $2.7 million in investment.

Investors have been eagerly buying $WSM, Wall Street Memes’ native token, due to the power of the project’s community – which is formed of over 1.1 million “degens."

Per the Wall Street Memes whitepaper, the $WSM token will be used to give back to community members, allowing them to gain exposure to its future evolution and growth.

The project is already seeing immense traction, with the Wall Street Memes Telegram channel growing exponentially over the past week as traders pile in to learn more about the development team’s ambitions.

Due to these factors, ChatGPT expects the $WSM token to explode once listed on major exchanges in Q4 2023.

According to ChatGPT, $WSM could reach $0.15 by the end of 2023 – 466% higher than the current presale price.

Overall, the compelling combination of community engagement, early traction, and strong future potential positions $WSM as a lucrative investment opportunity for meme coin lovers worldwide.

Visit Wall Street Memes Presale

Another crypto that ChatGPT expects to rise in value is the AI-powered analytics platform yPredict ($YPRED).

yPredict differs significantly from Wall Street Memes, since instead of being a community-driven meme coin, the project revolves around providing cutting-edge tools for crypto traders.

This innovative platform is designed to address the challenges of predicting crypto market trends – and does so by offering traders access to data-driven insights that are usually reserved for institutional investors.

As noted in yPredict’s whitepaper, the ecosystem will contain an array of analytical metrics alongside a unique predictive model marketplace.

In this marketplace, AI experts can sell their predictive models, which retail traders can subscribe to using $YPRED – yPredict's native transactional token.

$YPRED can also be used as an investment vehicle, allowing holders to benefit from the growth of the yPredict platform, which already has over 20,000 people on its waiting list.

Naturally, this trailblazing setup has caught the interest of ChatGPT – with the model estimating that $YPRED tokens could reach a high of $0.30 by the end of 2023.

This would be a 233% return for those who opted to invest during the current stage of yPredict’s presale.

All in all, by offering a blend of futuristic AI technology and significant upside potential, $YPRED stands as an enticing opportunity for traders in the fast-paced crypto landscape.

Visit yPredict Presale

Lastly, ChatGPT has also made reference to Ecoterra ($ECOTERRA) as one of the new crypto projects that could be set for a successful end to 2023.

Like Wall Street Memes and yPredict, Ecoterra is in its presale phase, which has now raised $4.6 million from early investors.

Much of the buzz around Ecoterra is being caused by the project’s clear focus on promoting sustainability throughout the crypto market.

Ecoterra's ecosystem includes a first-of-its-kind Recycle2Earn app, which has a rewards system that sees users earn $ECOTERRA tokens every time they recycle used materials.

Moreover, Ecoterra’s whitepaper notes that the platform will also have a carbon offset marketplace that enables individuals and businesses to counterbalance their carbon emissions by purchasing verified carbon credits using $ECOTERRA.

Ecoterra even aims to connect recyclers and businesses through the recycled materials marketplace, allowing companies to purchase used materials using cryptocurrency.

The $ECOTERRA token is set to debut on exchanges later this year – and ChatGPT expects its launch to be a success.

Per ChatGPT, $ECOTERRA could hit $0.03 by the end of the year, which is 252% higher than the current presale price.

With the backing of ChatGPT, Ecoterra could emerge as a strong contender in the crypto space, riding the wave of environmental consciousness.

Visit Ecoterra Presale

Finance News

Alex Brown

alex@financenews.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/chatgpts-ethereum-price-prediction-for-june-is-2-100-these-tokens-might-also-explode-418499392

Saving for retirement is an essential goal for many Americans, but achieving the ideal savings target remains elusive for many. In 2023, the average American retiree had about $170,726 in retirement savings, a decrease from $191,659 at the beginning of 2022. This 10% reduction is significantly lower than the recommended $555,000. Only 12% of retirees have achieved or exceeded this recommended savings amount. Don’t Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How d

The Federal Reserve’s 2022 consumer finance survey unveils a striking picture of American prosperity, revealing that the mean net worth of the average household has ascended to $1.06 million, a 23% from $868,000 in 2019. This statistic, while impressive, masks a more nuanced and unequal economic landscape. Despite the seemingly thriving financial status of American households, the reality is more complex, particularly for the middle class. The COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically impacted econom

JPMorgan's Jason Hunter sees the S&P 500 slumping to around 3,500 points by next summer, and says the "odds are stacked in favor of a hard landing."

“The primary risk that could knock us off course is a Federal Reserve that remains fixated on inflation fears.”

The “Shark Tank” star with a $100 million net worth says paying 20% down is key—and explains why.

Broadcom's (AVGO) fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect strong networking solutions revenues, driven by the robust adoption of Tomahawk and Jericho switches.

AMD is to launch a chip designed for artificial intelligence (AI) systems on Wednesday that could help it compete with Nvidia.

Many people have turned to annuities as a reliable means of securing a stable income during retirement. Financial advisers often highlight annuities as a prudent choice for those looking to manage retirement finances effectively. With a $150,000 annuity, the monthly income potential varies based on several key factors, such as the type of annuity chosen, the age of the annuitant and the length of the payout period. Annuities, which are financial products offered by insurance companies, serve as

Employees don’t necessarily want to work from home; they really just want to have options.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) stock started trading at $104.27 on Nov. 29, with a market cap exceeding $414 billion. The 52-week low price for Exxon was $98.02, and the 52-week high was $120.07. The dividend for the quarter ending June to September was $0.91 per share against $0.88 for the same period of 2022, according to the company's 10-Q filing on Oct. 31. The cumulative dividend from January to September was $2.73 per share, higher than $2.64 per share for the preceding year. Dividend paymen

I’m 58 and I have $700,000 in 401(k)s and IRAs. I have no credit card debt, no auto loan payments and no student loans. I sold my home in California and paid cash for a house in Texas, so I have no mortgage. I’m retired military and bring in about $2,200 per month after taxes. […] The post Ask an Advisor: How Do I Cover $3,000 in Monthly Living Expenses? I’m 58 With $700k in Retirement Savings, But I Won’t Collect Social Security for 7 Years appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market as seen for weeks until news late last month that political leaders on both sides of the U.S. chambers of Congress reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy.

Beijing has rolled out stimulus packages and ramped up borrowing in a bid to support the embattled Chinese economy this year.

(Bloomberg) — Michael Dell is taking steps to donate Dell Technologies Inc. shares worth as much as $1.74 billion.Most Read from BloombergTreasury Frenzy Drives 10-Year Yield Below 4.2%: Markets WrapBiden Says He Might Not Have Sought Reelection If Trump Weren’t RunningTruck-Stop Billionaire Fights Warren Buffett to Increase $18 Billion Fortune Moody’s Cuts China Credit Outlook to Negative on Rising DebtHow Suspects Laundered Billions in Singapore for YearsDell converted 25 million shares owned

From a potential economic recession to continuation of the ongoing bull market, here's what Wall Street expects to happen next year.

Cities and provinces across the country have accumulated a massive amount of hidden debt following years of unchecked borrowing and spending.

The company's shares fell about 2% in early trade. The consumer goods giant said it would take a $1.3 billion non-cash impairment charge before tax in the current quarter ending Dec. 31 on its Gillette business. P&G, which bought Gillette for $57 billion in 2005, gets about 8% of its total sales from the grooming business.

Oil-related equities face a headwind next year, according to analysts at Citi: excess spare capacity.

Markets shouldn't rally as much as they are if they're pricing in recession-level Fed cuts, Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC.

Intel (INTC) closed the most recent trading day at $41.92, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session.

source