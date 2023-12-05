Grand Theft Auto Online Update Teases GTA 6 – GameRant

Rockstar Games blatantly teases Grand Theft Auto 6 in the latest update for the online multiplayer game GTA Online.

Rockstar's latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online includes a blatant tease for Grand Theft Auto 6. Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto 6 was first announced last year, but precious little has been revealed about the game in an official capacity since then. But while Rockstar has kept quiet about Grand Theft Auto 6, a massive leak has potentially pulled the curtain back on what fans can expect from the game in a general sense.

The big GTA 6 leak seemingly confirmed previous rumors about the game, like its Vice City setting and male and female protagonists. Those details still have not been confirmed by Rockstar, with the studio still having yet to release a trailer for GTA 6 at the time of this writing. Fans will have to wait a little longer for the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, but Rockstar's latest update for Grand Theft Auto Online has clearly teased the next game in the record-breaking franchise.

In its latest update on Grand Theft Auto Online, Rockstar detailed all the events and bonuses fans can look forward to in the coming weeks. To celebrate Moon Festival, Rockstar is giving all Grand Theft Auto Online players who log in this week a free Red Happy Moon t-shirt. In the image promoting this free t-shirt, Rockstar angled the characters in front of the Vinewood sign in just the right way to block off most of the letters and highlight the V and I, aka VI, the Roman numeral for 6. Notably, the image features one male and one female character, which could be a potential nod to the leaked GTA 6 protagonists, but that's just speculation at this time.

This is one of the most blatant Grand Theft Auto 6 teases from Rockstar Games yet, but it's unclear if it means anything else. There has been some hope that the first GTA 6 trailer could drop this fall, especially if the game is set to launch in 2024 as rumored, but fans shouldn't get their hopes up. It's entirely within the realm of possibility that this tease could mean nothing beyond that GTA 6 is in the works, and it may not necessarily be any indication that more substantial information is coming soon.

Rockstar will have to reveal Grand Theft Auto 6 eventually, and each day brings fans closer to the big showcase. It's been teased that Grand Theft Auto 6 will launch at some point in the April 2024 to March 2025 timeframe, so the reveal could really happen any day now. GTA fans should keep their expectations in check, but hopefully the wait for more information on Grand Theft Auto 6 comes sooner rather than later.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.

