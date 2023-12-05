Binance Coin (BNB) Declines After SEC Lawsuit, Pressuring Crypto Exchange – Bloomberg

Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world
Americas+1 212 318 2000
EMEA+44 20 7330 7500
Asia Pacific+65 6212 1000
Daybreak Middle East & Africa is your daily spotlight on one of the world's fastest-growing regions. Live from Dubai, we bring you the latest global markets and analysis, plus news-making interviews, with a special focus on MEA. All that and more, as you head to the office in the Gulf, pause for lunch in Hong Kong, or start your day in London or Johannesburg.
The Big Take is the very best of Bloomberg's in-depth, original reporting from around the globe every day.
Actor and former White House aide Kal Penn explores solutions to the climate crisis with a dose of humor and optimism.
Actors Vote to Approve Deal With Studios That Ended Hollywood Strike
Trump Refuses to Rule Out Abusing Power If He Wins Second Term
BOJ’s Deputy Chief Hints That End of Negative Rate May Be Closer
Milei Picks Santiago Bausili to Lead Argentina Central Bank
Australian Economy Surprisingly Slows as Rates Damp Spending
The Ohio Mayor Looking for Climate Solutions at COP28 in Dubai
US Supreme Court Suggests Support for 2017 Tax on Foreign Earnings
Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says
China Tech Fund Beating 98% of Peers Spurns AI Stocks on Risks
Amazon Targets Shein With Big Fee Cuts for Cheap Apparel Sellers
Nvidia Sees Huawei as Formidable AI Chipmaking Rival, CEO Says
Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Seeks to Raise $1 Billion in Equity
Schmidt-Backed Pro-America Fund Has Started Placing Its Bets
Biden’s Campaign Expects to Raise $15 Million in Five Days
Chinese Experts Push Back at Moody’s for Cutting Bond Outlook
New York Gained More Millionaires Than It Lost During the Pandemic
Michael Dell Flags Plan to Donate Stock Worth $1.7 Billion
Blackpink Agency Shares Skyrocket After K-Pop Stars Renew Deals
Shohei Ohtani met with the Dodgers in LA for 2-3 hours, manager Dave Roberts says
Did King Charles and Biden Wear Ties That Bind?
The Murky Uses of India’s Private Credit Funds
The Philippines Is Battling a Resurgent Islamic State Threat
Decoding Elon Musk’s Politics
Hong Kong Takes On Rich-Gone-Rogue in Illegal Building Crackdown
Can This Startup Revive Soviet-Era Hydrofoil Tech?
Apollo’s Marc Rowan Urges UJA Donors to Speak Out Against Antisemitism
Penn Sued by Students Claiming Antisemitism on Campus
Russia Welcomes US-Led Nuclear Capacity Push as Positive Shift
Humanity Is on the Verge of 5 Climate ‘Tipping Points,’ Report Warns
The Ohio Mayor Looking for Climate Solutions at COP28 in Dubai
This Is the UK’s Best New House of 2023
Amsterdam to Cut Speed Limits 40% to Improve Road Safety
South Korean Crypto Traders’ Influence Jumps During Recent Bitcoin Rally
Crypto Startup Nova Labs Expands Mobile Phone Tie-In
IRS Criminal Investigation Unit Is Taking on More Crypto Tax Cases
Binance’s BNB crypto token has slipped this month after the SEC filed suit against the exchange and deemed the coin an unregistered security.
In this issue of the Bloomberg Crypto newsletter, Yueqi Yang tracks the retreat of Binance’s BNB coin against an increasingly gloomy regulatory backdrop.
Binance’s self-invented BNB coin, the world’s fourth-largest crypto token, is under threat — a sign of stress at Changpeng “CZ” Zhao’s crypto empire as regulators around the world scrutinize the exchange.
Binance Coin (BNB) Declines After SEC Lawsuit, Pressuring Crypto Exchange – Bloomberg
Connecting decision makers to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas, Bloomberg quickly and accurately delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world